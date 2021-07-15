Head of Pentagon Innovation Unit withdraws nomination to senior official





The director of the Pentagon unit, working with a technology company, withdrew his nomination to become Deputy Secretary of Defense for acquisition as an inspector general investigated his office.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have former Silicon Valley executive Michael Brown as the Pentagon’s driving force leader, streamlining the military adoption of innovation in the private sector and denying access to China’s U.S. technology. Identified.

Secretary of Defense Brown, in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, withdrew from consideration as Secretary of Defense Logistics this week. Brown said in a letter that the Wall Street Journal viewed a copy of it that a Pentagon inspector general’s investigation into DIU would resign to delay his nomination by up to a year.

The letter did not provide details of the investigation. A spokeswoman for the Pentagon inspector general refused to comment on the issue. A Pentagon spokesman refused to provide details of the investigation.

Mr Brown did not respond to the request for comment. A DIU spokeswoman said Brown would continue to be the director of the unit, but did not comment on the investigation.

DefenseOne, an online news site dealing with defense and national security issues, complained in April to former DIU executive Bob Ingegneri that six employees, including himself, were given preferential employment. Reported that he had filed a complaint. Ingegnelli did not respond to a request for comment.

The Pentagon created a DIU in 2015 to strengthen its ties with commercial technology companies to better leverage the rapid innovation of private technology. DIU has offices in Silicon Valley, Boston and other technology hubs.

Brown has spent decades in technology at Quantum Corp, a data storage company. And software and cybersecurity company Symantec Corp. Was the Chief Executive Officer of.

As an Innovation Fellow at the White House in 2018, he co-authored a study claiming that China’s investment in emerging US technologies poses a national security threat. The treatise led to a debate about closing China’s access to US technology and decided to expand the authority of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an inter-ministerial group that considers commercial transactions on national security concerns. I took it into consideration.

In late 2018, Brown took over the DIU and assisted a commercial technology company in navigating the Pentagon. In April of this year, President Biden nominated Mr Brown as Deputy Secretary. In that post, he was expected to use his technical knowledge to make expensive acquisition decisions.

The Pentagon’s commitment to innovation and outreach never go away was a very clear signal for the tech industry, entrepreneurs and investors, said the Silicon Valley Defense Group, which provides technology research. Executive Director Sam Gray said.

Write to Brett Forrest at [email protected]

