The handheld valve game is called a steam deck and will ship in December.





Valve has announced the Steam Deck, a long-rumored handheld gaming device like the Switch. Shipments will begin in December and reservations will begin at 1:00 pm EST on July 16th. Starting at $ 399, you can also buy models for $ 529 and $ 649.

The device features a quad-core Zen2 CPU with AMD RDNA2 graphics equivalent to eight threads and eight compute units, and an AMD APU with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. According to the valve, there are three different storage tiers. 64GB eMMC storage is $ 399, 256GB NVMe SSD storage is $ 529, and 512GB high-speed NVME SSD storage is $ 649. You can also use the high-speed microSD card slot to expand the available storage.

Steam deck.Image: Valve

Steam decks have a huge number of control options. There are two thumbsticks, but there are also two small Steam controller style trackpads underneath the thumbsticks. This will improve the accuracy of first-person shooters and the like. There’s also an ABXY button, D-pad, and a 7-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen for 720p gameplay on the front of the Steam deck. The device also has a gyroscope for motion control. Like the switch, it has two shoulder triggers on each side, four back buttons (two on each side) and a built-in mic.

The legend for all deck ports and controls is:

External hardware features on the Steam deck.Image: Valve

When it comes to batteries, Steam Decks with a 40-watt-hour battery provides hours of play time for most games, Valve says. For lighter use cases such as game streaming, small 2D games, and web browsing, you can expect maximum battery life to be around 7-8 hours. Valve tells IGN that this will allow him to play Portal 2 for four hours. If you limit it to 30 FPS, you’ll be playing for 5-6 hours.

Also, if you need to pause the game, the Steam deck has a quick suspend / resume feature built into SteamOS that lets you put your device to sleep mode and resume where you left off later.

Valve also sells a dock that can be used to support your Steam deck and connect to an external display such as a TV. You don’t need a dock to connect to your TV, but Valve says the deck can connect to your TV, monitor, or old CRT with the right cables. The deck comes with a full-fledged USB-C port that includes HDMI, Ethernet, USB data, and standard Bluetooth. There is native Bluetooth audio that Nintendo Switch does not have.

On the software side, Steam Deck runs what Valve calls a new version of SteamOS. It is optimized for the handheld mobile form factor. However, the actual OS is based on Linux and uses Proton as a compatibility layer to allow developers to run Windows-based games without special porting for Steam decks.

Rear view of the device showing a design with four grip buttons, triggers, bumpers, vents and switches.Image: Valve

Ultimately, however, the Steam deck is still a full-fledged Linux computer, allowing more technical users to jump to a regular Linux desktop. Valve states that it can connect a mouse, keyboard, and monitor to install other game stores, regular PC software, and browse the web.

According to Valve, the Steam deck features are designed to emulate a regular Steam app on your desktop, keeping chat, notifications, cloud storage support, all libraries, collections, and favorites in sync. I will. If you need more power, you can use the Valves Remote Play feature to stream your games directly from your gaming PC to your Steam deck.

Grid view

When reservations for all three versions begin on Friday afternoon, only accounts purchased on Steam prior to June 2021 will be available initially to keep reseller bots away. There is also a refundable $ 5 booking fee and one booking per person. The reservation is not exactly a pre-order, but you can pre-order the system if it is in stock.

In December, the first unit will be available in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, with other regions continuing in 2022. Pre-order invitations are to be sent before December. If you miss the window, in the case of an invitation, the booking fee will be refunded to your Steam wallet.

IGN used Steam Deck to get an early exclusive hands-on. This can be seen below.

IGN was also interviewed with Valves Gabe Newell. He said Valve designed the entire system with very aggressive pricing in mind and is an important and painful aspect of development. This was a deliberate move forward in the industry for $ 999, the most expensive consumer VR experience of the time, unlike the strategy Valve adopted for the Valve Index VR headset. Here, a $ 400 entry-level steam deck is offered at a price just $ 50 higher than Nintendo’s new OLED-powered switch. The switch will be pre-ordered today for $ 350 and will ship on October 8. (The valve plummeted.)

Valves Greg Coomer told IGN that if Steam Deck succeeds, the company is already thinking about future models and is offering building blocks to other manufacturers as well. He said we see this as just a new category of devices in the PC space. It could regain the echo of the Steam Machines initiative that Valves failed. This initiative encouraged partners to build the desired Linux gaming desktop, but there are important differences.

This time, Valve first created its own hardware. You don’t have to sell every game developer on a Linux port. Some PCs in this category already exist. I’m writing about how Windows Portable is approaching Nintendo’s dream. Gaming PC like a switch.

