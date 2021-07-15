The New York Manufacturing Expansion Partnership supported more than 6,600 jobs and generated nearly $ 1 billion in economic impact. WIVT





From the New York Manufacturing Expansion Partnership:

Albany, NY The New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP), a state-wide network of 11 organizations that provide growth and innovation services to small and medium-sized manufacturers, is a challenging yet transformative year for manufacturing in 2020. Announced the economic impact of. .. Together, the state-wide NY MEP Center helped create or retain 6,637 jobs, generating $ 994 million in financial impacts such as corporate cost savings, new investments, and increased or retained sales. I did.

The NYMEP network was greatly strengthened when New York manufacturers faced uncertainty, adversity and turmoil during the pandemic. Matt Watson, Senior Vice President of NYSTAR, said each center will help manufacturers overcome challenges, shift their focus to new products, adopt new technologies and expand innovative ideas. He states that he has been energetically working on the efforts of. By investing NYSTAR funding, providing direct support, and helping companies navigate NYSTAR’s robust network of over 70 innovation assets, the NY MEP Center will reach nearly $ 1 billion in 2020. It has had a significant economic impact, bringing in more than 6,600 jobs.

As our state’s recovery gains momentum, NY MEP will continue to focus on helping manufacturers tackle new challenges, accelerate growth and create jobs, he added. ..

NYSTAR, the Empire State Development Division of Science and Technology Innovation, oversees NYMEP, which integrates 10 regional centers and one state-wide center, FuzeHub. The NY MEP Center serves as a reliable resource for local manufacturers to access support and assistance. Services available through NY MEP include innovation, process and quality improvement, product development, scale-up, technology acceleration, cybersecurity support, research commercialization, sustainable manufacturing, technology-driven market intelligence, marketing and supply. There is chain support and so on.

In New York, manufacturers employ 419,478 people, which is equivalent to about $ 38 billion in salaries from manufacturing workers. The industry is generating $ 84.4 billion in economic production.

Beyond the state-wide center FuzeHub, the regional NYMEP centers are:

Mohawk Valley Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute (AIM) Southern Tier Center for Economic Growth (CEG) Manufacturing Technology Alliance (AM & T) Northern CITEC Insyte Consulting New York City Manufacturing Technology Resources Consortium (MTRC) Mid-Hudson Region Long Island Manufacturing & Technology Enterprise Center (MTEC) Next Corps TDO in the Finger Lakes region of central New York

The 11 NYMEP Centers are one of more than 70 NYSTAR-backed centers across the state that are actively working to generate technology-driven economic growth. This state-wide network of innovation assets provides entrepreneurs, researchers and business leaders with the support, support and resources they need to solve challenges, develop and expand new technologies, launch businesses and grow existing businesses. Provides access to.

Information on the economic impact is based on data from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST MEP), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST MEP), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST MEP). The data is a combination of performance metrics from each of the 11 NYMEP centers.

About the New York Manufacturing Expansion Partnership

The New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP) provides growth and innovation services to small and medium-sized manufacturers in every corner of the state to create and retain jobs, increase profits, save time and money. Supported by a combination of federal and state funding, NYMEP is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership of the National Institute of Standards and Technology and is overseen by the Empire State Developments Division of Science Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR). .. In 2020, NY MEP created or retained 6,637 manufacturing jobs, generating $ 994 million in reducing corporate costs, making new investments, and increasing or retaining sales.

For more information on NY MEP, please visit www.newyorkmep.org.

