Everything you need to know about handheld valves

Two hours before pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED model began this fall, Valve took a break from not announcing Half-Life 3 and announced its own handheld. Named after the popular Valves digital game store front, the Steam deck allows you to play your entire Steam library on your mobile device. It’s enough to say, everyone got together, Wooaaahh.

This is a potential paradigm shift for the gaming industry. Nintendo has been hunting down the market for playing console-quality games on the fly for the past 50 years or so, but PC and console makers have made it compatible with the living room. The ability to play those games literally everywhere is a big whimsical deal, with no two ways about it. Everything you know about steam decks is here.

First of all, what are the specs?

As Kotakus’ Mike Fahey and Ethan Gach point out, Steam Deck runs in an iterative version of the technical guts that power the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Valve has partnered with AMD to create a custom chip that runs the Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2. Internal GPU. Itll also has 16GB of RAM. There is a 7-inch screen on the outside, but it does not output especially at 4K resolution. Instead, it has a 1200 x 800 pixel display with an absolutely rebellious 16:10 aspect ratio. According to the valve, battery life lasts 7 or 8 hours on a full charge. (Compare it to Nintendo advertising 4.5 to 9 hours for Switch.)

Here is a complete summary of all the specifications.

Do you have a dock?

Like the flagship switch, yes, the Steam deck features a dock that allows you to charge things and connect them to an external display. Unlike the switch, the dock is not packaged in the console and pricing information remains undecided. (According to Valve, a USB-C hub with a power supply will also work.)

Do you support cloud save?

According to Valve, Steam Deck supports seamless cloud saves between the PC and handheld associated with your account. The deck also supports other Steam account features such as Steam Chat and Remote Play.

How about a mouse and keyboard?

You bet The steam deck itself comes with a touchpad and thumbstick, as well as a typical four-sided button setup and shoulder buttons, despite being unnaturally placed too high. Best of all, it has a built-in gyroscope control.

What if you like the Epic Games Store? Can I play EGS games with this?

Okay.

Read more: You can shop at the Epic Games Store at Valves Steam Deck

Now, how much does a steam deck cost me?

Steam decks are available in three different price ranges, sorted by the amount of internal storage available on each model. The base layer, which offers 64GB of internal storage, is $ 400. The $ 530 middle tier has 256GB of storage on a faster solid-state drive (SSD). The most expensive tier is $ 650 and has a 512GB SSD.

Read more: Gabe Newell describes the price of Steam decks as a pain for Valve

All models come with slots for compatible micro SD cards. So no, you are not limited to storing one tenth of a Call of Duty. It is unknown how much space is reserved for files that are essential to the operating system and other systems.

When will the Steam deck come out? How can I get it?

The Steam deck will be available in December 2021. Given the current state of purchase of game hardware such as bots and scalpers, it can be difficult to ensure security. To that end, Valve initially made SteamDeck available via the booking system.

Also, pre-ordering costs $ 5. Steam will begin rolling out purchase invitations in December, at which point you can complete the transaction. That $ 5 you dropped goes towards the total cost. (If you cancel after booking for 30 days, the fee will be refunded to your Steam wallet.)

There are some restrictions. Reservations are currently limited to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union. The account used to place the order must have been purchased on Steam before June 2021.

These limits, along with a $ 5 deposit, could drive away bots that have recently plagued other console sales.

Rezies will open on Steam tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST. Just log in in advance. good luck! Or hey, who knows? Maybe Sony announced Vita 2.0 two hours ago, removing the wind from the sails of the valve.

