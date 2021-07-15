What you need to continue federal technology transfer





We conclude our series on the Federal Research Consortium and the Federal Technology Transfer Business with an ongoing operations department. Called the TechLink Center, it is located at Montana State University. Federal Drive with Tom Taemin talked about it with the center’s new Executive Director, Brett Casker.

Tom Taemin: Mr. Cascar, thank you.

Brett Cusker: I’m very happy to be here. Thank you.

Tom Taemin: And we should start with your own background. You are a retired Air Force Colonel and before coming here you were engaged in a military technology transfer project. Tell us a little about yourself.

Brett Casker: Thank you. Yes, I worked in the Air Force for 25 years and eventually ended my career at the Air Force headquarters level in the acquisition community and carried out the acquisition of the command and control system. And that’s why I connected to the world of technology transfer, and the world of SME innovation research. So I came out of this service, was looking for a job and found an opportunity on TechLink. As a key partner in technology transfer, I applied for it and was very gratefully hired a few years ago, after which I became Executive Director as follows: You recently mentioned.

Tom Taemin: And since you are in some beautiful areas, we may add too. But what about the TechLink Center? What exactly does it do and in which federal laboratory does it do it?

Brett Cusker: So the MSU TechLink Center is part of the Montana State University system. Montana is the Land Grant University of Montana, and every Land Grant University has a mission to economic development. Therefore, MSU was defined as the Center for Economic Development in 1996. And our first federal partner was actually NASA. And we helped them connect with local industry partners, and the success they saw was noted by the Pentagon and has been a major national industry outreach DVD partner since 1999. Find small, non-traditional companies that could benefit from the Pentagon’s patented intellectual property licensing. And we are experts in the field of licensing to all, I qualify as a licensing expert, and most of them have patents on their own. Therefore, there is a group of highly experienced people here who know the Pentagon’s property, intellectual property, and Department of Veterans Affairs licensing technology.

Tom Taemin: I would like to ask you about sushi in Montana. When you think of startup innovation companies, I think everything is on the beach. Still you are in Montana and trying to find these companies. How does it work in the everyday sense?

Brett Cusker: That’s right. What we do every day is a central, highly aggressive marketing outreach campaign. Indeed, on our website, you can visit techlinxcenter.org to find all the intellectual property available at the Department of Defense and what is available through the Department of Veterans Affairs in one place. We are the only place entrepreneurs can go and look for intellectual property that may help their business development efforts. Also, through technology transfer, companies of all sizes have partnered with the Department of Defense and VA Labs to significantly reduce time and resources from their R & D efforts and use the intellectual property they have successfully brought. I love promoting the opportunities that technology transfer brings. New products and services to bring to market with speed and efficiency.

Tom Taemin: And since people with kids read Lafayette’s radio catalog at night, I’d like to say that your site is really a treasure trove of different technologies. I’m looking for high performance PCB-based Yageo capacitors for applications over 100 watts, overlapping venous mufflers, and small low power solar radiometers. So this is the real thing you list here. These can be used for licensing – in other words.

Brett Cusker: That’s right. Also, license terms may vary based on your company’s needs. So one of the successes of my people is not only to explain and connect the licensee of interest to the laboratory or the inventor himself, but also to make his intellectual property exclusive or not. , Is to create a really unique strategy about how to license. All usage licenses, or partial exclusive or non-exclusive licenses, are different in all cases. All agreements are different. And, after all, what TechLink is doing and why a departmental breach paid us to do this. We do not take money from any of these transactions paid by the Department of Defense and VA. This is to assist in the mediation of win-win contracts as a good center, as well as professionals who understand the details of the license. Opportunity that the license provides to both the government and its industry partners.

Tom Taemin: We were talking to Brett Casker. He is the secretary general of the TechLink Center at Montana State University. And what makes a good outfit, start-up, or established company to be a place where you can transfer technology? How do you know, hey, is this a great place?

Brett Cusker: So we’ve been working with big and small companies. What’s really interesting about the envisioned federal technology transfer through the laws and important acts of the wilderness that enable assistance in the 1980s is that these basic research advances have been found by the Pentagon and the Federal Institute system. Connect with small, innovative and agile companies that can embrace this baseline technology and further develop it into something commercially viable. For the Pentagon, it provides features that are not currently in the sector, reducing the overall cost of innovation for both the Pentagon and its industry partners. So when it comes to businesses, we can see that about 95% of businesses are small or very small, talking about less than 100 people. A few employees are start-ups, less than 10. Come up with ideas, drive capabilities and capabilities, and even drive a successful track record of licensing intellectual property. An important part of their application is the commercialization plan. It is part of the requirement to authorize federal intellectual property and there must be a commercialization plan. Licensees are expected to actually do something with innovation. Therefore, our team here at TechLink is on the government side to help the licenser, or the company, actually create a commercialization plan, and this licensee will embrace innovation, do something, and succeed. You can gain trust.

Tom Temin: And can multiple companies license a particular technology?

Brett Cusker: That’s a great question. And the answer is yes. Also, as mentioned above, there are different types of licenses. You can obtain an exclusive license for all usage areas. That is, no one else can use the invention to do anything. You can have an exclusive license for a particular area of ​​use, you can have a partial exclusive license and a non-exclusive license. There are a variety of resources through technology transfer tools that Congress has given our country to actually coordinate the types of license agreements that are most meaningful to its industry partners and the government agencies that own their IPs.

Tom Temin: And you can get a cross-domain license where the original technology was born or intended. Here we are looking for an adjustable clamp device for aircraft, a pretty nifty little gadget. The idea here is an adjustable clamp that can be attached to an aircraft. You can also wire wires to do many things without using glue. If I’m looking at this, you can do it with a simple screwdriver, yes. However, it is possible that the same type of clamp can be used with one that is not connected to an aircraft. It could be a car with a lawnmower.

Brett Cusker: That’s very careful. And you are exactly right. Innovation has multiple uses. For example, the Ministry of the Navy may have wanted to create a baseline feature that addresses very specific issues in the marine environment. But that innovation could be a solution in another domain as well. Yes, we see many different applications and these innovations heading in the direction. Perhaps there have been many great successes with the researcher and his cross-domain territory who didn’t even realize that the principal investigator could go.

Tom Taemin: Have you ever helped get a license after going through airports and factories?

Brett Cusker: Yes, in fact, there are some interventions that came out of the DoD lab and are used on a daily basis, whether at the airport’s cargo loader or with different manufacturing capacities and carts. The Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs are implementing every conceivable gambit in every genre and are probably studying the next big step forward.

Tom Taemin: And you have a measure of the annual value of a technology transfer license agreement to the government.

Brett Cusker: That’s true. In fact, when you visit techlinkcenter.org, you’ll find an impact page that reveals the impact of technology transfers to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Thankfully, such as this work, if my organization has been investigating the success of technology transfer through an economic impact survey since 2009 and has updated its third license impact survey this year. Six of them have interventions and innovations coming out of the Department of Defense as well as licensees. Not only is this a very important success story for our own organization, but it certainly shows that the intent of technology transfer meets and exceeds the expectations set in the 1980s.

Tom Taemin: By an order of magnitude – millions, tens of millions, billions a year?

Brett Casker: Billions, yes. All of these different licenses have had billions of dollars worth of impact over time.

Tom Taemin: Well, I want to get a license for the Balkan Fire Torch. I don’t know what it is, but it sounds like a lot of fun. Brett Cusker is Executive Director of the TechLink Center at Montana State University. Thank you for your participation.

Brett Casker: Well, thank you. I am honored to meet you today.

