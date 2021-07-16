Spanish Consumer Rights Group requires Apple to indemnify customers for iPhone slowdown caused by iOS 14.5 and 14.6





Spanish Consumer and User Organization (OCU) last week demanded that Apple indemnify customers for “reported regression practices” associated with recent iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, ‌iPhone‌8, and ‌iPhone‌XS. I sent a letter (via iPhoneros).

According to OCU, Apple’s iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5.1, and iOS 14.6 updates “dramatically slow down processor speeds” and reduce battery life, “serious damage to consumer devices. Gave”. As evidence, OCU cites “a large number of media.”

OCU asked Apple to justify the “lack of performance” of the aforementioned “iPhone” model following a recent iOS update, and the letter said “with Apple” to find “the best way to compensate consumers.” It is intended to “start a dialogue with.” “”

Apple’s “excessively rapid wear” on the updated iPhone is unfair to consumers and harmful to the environment, OCU said.

If Apple does not provide the appropriate response, OCU will consider other proceedings, such as proceedings exercising consumer rights.

Apple has been accused of planned obsolescence in the past, primarily related to the 2017 release of iOS 10.2.1, which includes the ability to curb the performance of older iPhones with battery degradation to prevent device shutdown. It was.

Apple couldn’t make it clear that mitigating shutdowns would require slowing device performance, which led to consumer upset and a series of proceedings that Apple continues to address today. Most recently, Apple has paid $ 3.4 million to settle the proceedings in Chile and has also faced proceedings in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

For iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and 14.6, there are actually reports of excessive battery drain, especially iOS 14.5, which fixes the iPhone 11 battery drain issue with a new readjustment process. Throttle reports from the iOS 14.5.1 update were also scattered, but reports from affected users indicate that this issue has been resolved in iOS 14.6.

Apple claims that it will never intentionally shorten the lifespan of Apple products or impair the user experience and force customers to upgrade.

