Midnight Club may be dead, but GTA Online got the next best thing





Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online has become a street racing paradise for nearly a decade. With many updates, model load additions, and new car customization features that go far beyond what’s possible in the latest racing games, GTA Online makes Midnight Club or a more social Need for Speed ​​without a licensed car. Those games have become a reasonable substitute for speed.

But with the new Los Santos Tuners update set to drop on July 20, GTA is more focused on the realm of racing games than ever before. And I don’t know how to feel about it.

On the one hand, there seems to be a lot of love about the Los Santo tuner on paper. Most of what this update adds to the game is based on the LS Car Meet. In this place, players get together, show off their rides, and the important parts don’t kill each other.

Yes, the tournament is a non-violent zone. That’s really important. Griefer, which defines GTA Online, causes a great deal of friction when you just assemble and cruise in a cool car with your friends. I understand that playing a disliked person is GTA’s raison d’etre, but this addition spoils the cool cultural atmosphere that rock stars are trying to grow, so stealing a gun is a good call. It seems.

Image: Rockstar Games

The LS Carmeet comes with its own test track that allows players to test drive a spinning vehicle. It also hosts its own series of circuits and point-to-point street races. This update introduces a race-only reputation system, offers login and race participation bonuses, and rewards players with discounts on car and parts prizes. Seriously, it’s like a unique self-contained midnight club within GTA Online.

Image: Rockstar Games

As you can imagine, many new cars will join GTA Online’s ever-expanding vehicle roster at the same time. As always, they take on the real car, but the inspiration here isn’t really a parody, it’s actually a straightforward and comprehensive plagiarism. So the Dinka RT3000 is like an unmodeled S2000 (seriously, if it was in a racing game 20 years ago, it would pass the exact licensed S2000), and the Karin Carico GTF is the Celica GT. -Fours tail light cluster placement. I’m honestly shocked by the car makers united and haven’t yet received the Rock Stars lunch in court. Satire is one thing, but it’s serious.

These vehicles are believed to have received the same attention in terms of deep customization options, as well as the recent addition of cars in GTA Online. And that’s where the game shines for me, to be honest. Due to the range of aftermarket parts offered and the area where you can modify hell, freely changing interior door cards in this game will make Forzas and NFS suites embarrassing.

Image: Rockstar Games

As always when GTA Online advertises something new to attract car people, my only concern is that all of this is out of the reach of casual players and buys a fake FDRX. Is that you have to drop $ 20 on your Shark card just to do it-for example, 7. That was the last time GTA Online touched it two years ago, and I’ve heard that robbery payments have improved considerably since then. The obscene degree of crushing that was previously required to buy something turned off instantly for almost everyone I know, so eventually make this update or interrupt it. Obscenity.

Then again, perhaps never until the rock star decides to create a new midnight club, what happens at this rate is the best Los Santo tuner was trying to get.

