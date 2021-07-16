Will Facebook Messenger launch the noisy emoji feature? The new Soundmojis offer “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” sound clips and more!





Facebook Messenger has finally released a new noisy emoji feature called Soundmojis. This will surely excite new and loyal users of popular messaging apps, especially those who love the sound clips of movies and series such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Bridgerton”.

“Every day, people use emojis to send over 2.4 billion messages in messengers. Emojis add color and vitality to messenger chats around the world. We rely on them to say they can’t speak. “Masu,” said the giant social media platform.

“Imagine what you would hear if you could speak emoji. Introducing Soundmojis, Messenger’s latest expression tool. Chat volume will be in time for World Emoji Day on July 17th. It went up significantly. ”Facebook was added.

How does Facebook Messenger Soundmojis work?

According to the latest blog post on Messenger News FB, Facebook Messenger’s new Soundmojis feature is also an emoji. However, it’s more advanced because it actually provides a sound clip that represents the symbol.

Currently, the Soundmoji available are cricket, drum rolls, ghosts, and applause emoji. They provide sounds related to their image. However, ghosts provide an evil laugh, so they are a little different.

However, some lucky iPhone users[サウンド文字]Some people are getting more emoji on the tabs. The Verge reported that some iOS users have already received the sun emoji playing Kanye West’s “Good Morning” song.

Apart from this, they also enjoy the hourglass emoji that plays the lyrics of Drake’s “You Only Live Once, That’s The Motto”, and the right-pointing fist bump emoji that has the famous line of Dominic Toretto. I don’t have any friends, “I have a family” from the popular “Wild Speed ​​7”.

If you have a limited number of Soundmoji emojis, it’s best to wait after Facebook announces that more emojis will be released in the future.

How to access Soundmojis?

Accessing the new Facebook Messenger feature is very easy. Just open one of the DMs and click on the smile option. Then click on the sound or speaker symbol to access the available sound letters.

At this time, the new emoji feature only works with direct messages. Facebook hasn’t released it for group chat yet. However, this is subject to change in response to the decision of a huge social media platform.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Facebook Messenger and other popular messaging apps.

