Google Maps suggests a potentially deadly route up Ben Nevis, says mountain charity | Google Maps





Scottish mountaineering charities have criticized Google for suggesting that routes to climb Ben Nevis and other mountains are deadly and can lead people across cliffs.

John Muir Trust, who manages the upper reaches of the highest mountains in Britain, said attempts to contact the company on this issue remained silent.

Charities said searching Google Maps for a route up Ben Nevis led users to the parking lot closest to the summit when the crows flew, showing a very dangerous walking route even for experienced climbers. I did.

Nathan Berry, Trust Conservation Officer on Nevis Island, said: The problem is that Google Maps directs some visitors to the Upper Falls parking lot, probably because it’s the parking lot closest to the summit.

However, we often come across groups of inexperienced pedestrians heading to Steel Falls and the southern slopes of Ben Nevis, believing that this is not the correct route, but the route to the summit.

Heather Morning, a safety advisor at Mountaineering Scotland, said that even experienced climbers had problems with the proposed route. For those unfamiliar with hillwalking, checking Google Maps for directions to the selected mountain seems perfectly logical.

However, if you enter Ben Nevis and click on the car icon, a map of the route will pop up and you will be taken to the parking lot at the head of Glen Nevis. After that, a dotted line will be displayed indicating the route to the summit.

Even the most experienced mountaineers will find it difficult to follow this route. The line is very steep, rocky and runs through roadless terrain. Even with good visibility, it is difficult to find a safe line. With the addition of low clouds and rain, the proposed Google line is potentially deadly.

Screenshot of Google Maps published by Mountaineering Scotland. It shows a dangerous route up Mount Ben Nevis. Photo: Google Maps / PA

According to charity, Google has also guided users to other Munro’s life-threatening terrain, a Scottish mountain term above 3,000 feet (914 meters).

For An Teallach in the Northwest Highlands, he said the walking route suggested by search engines would take people to the top of the cliff.

Morning said: It’s very easy these days to think that all the information on the internet is good, correct, up-to-date and safe.

Sadly, experience has shown that this is not the case, and there have been a number of recent incidents of injuries and even worse when following routes downloaded from the Internet.

Mountaineering Scotland and John Muir Trust have urged Google to consult, but said their efforts have been silent.

They advised climbers to cross-check the information on the map or consult a local guide.

A Google spokeswoman said: We have created Google Maps with safety and reliability in mind and are working quickly to investigate BenNevis routing issues.

In addition to updating maps with reliable data and high-resolution images, we recommend that local organizations provide geographic information about roads and routes through geographic data upload tools.

