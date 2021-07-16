Xbox Game Studios Roadmap: Can You Actually Deliver One AAA Title Every Quarter?





Xbox recently shared a mission statement to ship one AAA first-party game each quarter. But what many of us want to know is when we can expect Xbox Game Studios to be fully available in this rhythm. Today, we’ll take a look at the roadmap for upcoming Xbox games and talk about when Xbox will first come true. Party promise.

Microsoft is “all in” to the game

Prior to this year’s massive Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3, Microsoft hosted a press presentation to provide some background for the company’s long-term strategy for Xbox. The CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella has declared that the company is “all-in” to the game. In addition to this powerful statement from Nadella, there were details about Xbox’s mission to release one major first-party title to the Xbox Game Pass each quarter.

This wasn’t the first time I’ve heard of Microsoft’s long-term goal of releasing one big game every three months, but after several acquisitions and numerous new exclusive announcements, how the Xbox will I have a much better idea of ​​what I’m aiming for success with on this schedule. My goal here is to categorize all the Xbox Game Studios titles I know today and create a roadmap with an estimated release window showing when and how Xbox will achieve this benchmark.

2021 Xbox game release date

Source: Windows Central

It’s no secret that Xbox got off to a fairly late first-party start with the launch of the Xbox Series X | S. Since these consoles shipped, there haven’t been any major new releases from Xbox Game Studios yet. Titles like Gears 5: Hivebusters and Gears Tactics for consoles are welcomed as an addition to the Xbox Game Pass, but some fans are anxious for a totally fresh experience. Thankfully, the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcases provided a much clearer picture of what the future might look like. But before we dive into the Xbox outlook after 2022, let’s briefly summarize what we can expect for the rest of 2021.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Source: Xbox Game Studios

First, the latest entry in the long-running Microsoft Flight Simulator series will make its console debut on July 27th. After being released on PC in August 2020, Xbox Series X | S players have a chance to fly into the sky this summer. .. This isn’t a completely new first-party release, but it’s certainly the first time for a dedicated console player.

Psycho Notes 2

Source: Double Fine Productions

Next is the long-awaited sequel to the Xbox Cult Classic Psychonauts 2, which will be available on August 25th. Fans have been waiting for Double Fine’s quirky hit follow-up for over 15 years, and thanks to the success of the 2016 crowdfunding campaign, the game is well worth the wait, as well as an additional investment from Xbox. There should be.

Age of Empires 4

Source: Microsoft

Another long-term franchise is making big returns when Age of Empires 4 drops on October 28th. Console players may be a little disappointed to hear that this beloved RTS title skips the Xbox Series X | S at launch, but no doubt PC players want to get this release.

Forza Horizon 5

Source: Mercedes-AMG | Twitter

On November 5th, the Horizon Festival will take players to Mexico at Forza Horizon 5. After some impressive shows of audio / visual presentations of the game so far, this is undoubtedly a great showcase title for the Xbox Series X | S and PC. I can’t wait to cruise in these gorgeous environments.

Halo Infinite

Source: 343 Industries

The final piece of the 2021 Xbox Game Studios puzzle revolves around Halo Infinite and its release date. We know that this spiritual restart of the Master Chief’s story will end sometime on the 2021 holiday, but currently there is no set date. Big names like Call of Duty and Battlefield 2042 could be the factors here, but we’re hoping that Halo Infinite will be released in mid-November to early December.

Although the 2021 Xbox started late, there’s no doubt that there are some games worth the excitement of getting off the pipe from Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft seems determined to maintain this momentum and ensure that the stable stream of compelling titles hits the Xbox Game Pass. Can they keep pace during the Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite seasons? Discuss what the Xbox first-party lineup will look like for 2022.

2022 Xbox game release

Source: Microsoft

On paper, there’s a pretty good idea of ​​what the Xbox’s first-party output will look like in 2022. Also, as in 2021, there is a noticeable gap between holidays and summer in the release of Xbox Game Studios. After the launch of Halo Infinite, there may be a seven-month period between first-party Xbox exclusive products. We hope to see a list of four first-party games that will be available quarterly in 2022 when the Xbox goes on sale in January. In the meantime, it could look like this:

Ground 1.0

Source: Obsidian Entertainment

As mentioned earlier, Xbox does not currently have a first-party game scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. I think the 1.0 release of Grounded is a great way to fill this gap. I know this isn’t a new release technically, as the title has been available from the Xbox Game Preview for over a year, but the official 1.0 version of the game could attract even more players. For critics, this may be considered cheating, but it will offer a first-party Xbox title in the spring.

Red fall

Source: Xbox Game Studios

One of the Xbox Game Studios titles currently confirmed in the 2022 release is Arkane’s vampire-themed RPG Redfall. This horror-inspired collaborative title is scheduled for next summer. This should be a powerful second quarter release of Xbox Game Studios, as the shooter is reported to include all the player agencies known for Arkane.

Death loop

Source: Arkane

Another big Arkane title that is likely to hit the Xbox in 2022 is Deathloop. Currently, this stylish stealth game will be available later this year exclusively for PS5. However, the latest trailer details give you a pretty good idea of ​​when you can expect an Xbox version of the game. It seems that Deathloop may launch the Xbox Game Pass on September 14, 2022, as the exclusive contract ends.

Forza Motorsport

Source: Xbox Game Studios

There is no official release window for this next title, but the history of the series and details of the game development cycle show the potential for Forza Motorsport to be released in the fall of 2022. The Turn 10 team knows they’re working hard on the next entry and creating a new engine for Forza Motorsport, so I don’t think it’s too long to wait for it to actually work.

Starfield

Source: Bethesda

Bethesda’s long-awaited new IP Starfield in-engine footage was the first to be seen on the Xbox and Bethesda game showcases. But what’s even more surprising than the actual announcement is that Starfield’s release date was confirmed on November 11, 2022. Fans have been waiting for Bethesda to challenge space RPGs for quite some time, so Starfield will be at the 2022 Xbox Game Studios Big Grand Finale.

At this time, it’s still unclear if Xbox will be able to offer one major first-party release every quarter in 2022. There’s almost no doubt that the Xbox Game Pass will release more than four Xbox Game Studios titles, but there’s another situation where the Xbox comes out of the gate a little later at the beginning of the year. However, with all the projects under development, it’s no exaggeration to say that Xbox will reach the rhythm of this release in 2023 without any problems.

Xbox game released in 2023

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Looking a little further, we go deeper into the realm of speculation as we discuss the potential of the 2023 Xbox Game Studios title. Focus only on the Xbox titles that have been officially announced so far and predict when these will be. The game has the potential to be released.

Ghost Wire Tokyo

Source: Bethesda Softworks

After a recent delay in early 2022, Xbox players seem to have to wait a bit longer to play the currently planned PS5-only Ghostwire Tokyo. This ambitious project by Tango Gameworks combines over-the-top action with modern horror. The exclusive deal here is likely to be very similar to Deathloop, so the title is expected to hit the Xbox Game Pass in early 2023.

Contra band

Source: Avalanche Studios | YouTube

Another possibility for the impressive first-quarter release of Xbox Game Studios is Avalanche’s new collaborative robbery IP Contraband. We’ve only seen a small teaser trailer so far, but the title has been under development for some time and may appear sooner than many players would expect. A new franchise from a talented open world developer is a powerful way to start 2023.

I swore

Source: Xbox Game Studios (Screenshot)

Obsidian Entertainment is currently booming after blockbusters such as The Outer Worlds, Grounded, and Pillars of Eternity. Fans want to know when they can get the developer’s upcoming RPG Avowed. Given the efficiency and consistency of obsidian entertainment in recent years, we expect this spectacular RPG to be released in the summer of 2023.

Perfect dark

Source: Xbox Game Studios (Screenshot)

Microsoft has strengthened its Xbox Game Studios through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, but is also working hard to build its own studio. The initiative appears to be acting as a bold mission statement for the future potential of Xbox Game Studios, and the team’s first project, Perfect Dark, aims to rethink the iconic franchise. Autumn 2023 seems to be the best time for Joanna Dark to come back.

Hell blade 2

Source: Microsoft

Senua Saga: Helblade 2 is one of my most anticipated games right now. The public trailer at the 2019 Game Awards sticks to me. Ninja Theory shows how enthusiastic the team is in delivering the largest and most impressive project ever. Xbox hopes the game will proudly stand as the 2023 marquee title. I wish I could play Hellblade 2 tomorrow. But in reality, I’m looking forward to Saga in Senua on the holiday of 2023.

The most exciting part of the 2023 Xbox Game Studios lineup is that Microsoft is currently developing more than just all the major publicly known projects. New titles such as InXile, Competition Games and The Coalition have yet to be revealed. Some of these may also be targeting the 2023 release. So while some may be concerned about the Xbox reaching these metrics in 2022, the Xbox Game Studios should be packed with 2023 and beyond.

Xbox game released in 2024

Source: Microsoft

Some might say, “Wait, I forgot the state of Miles, Everwild, Decay 3, and the parable!” I could never forget those three games! Xbox is committed to ensuring that the predictable pipeline of high-quality games hits the Xbox Game Pass consistently, so I’m convinced that Xbox has a long conversation about the right time to launch its biggest title. doing.

Predicting the release period for 2024 is a bit tricky, but for now, expect Everwild in the first quarter of 2024, State of Decay 3 in the second quarter, and parables in the third or fourth quarter. I am. You may also see titles like The Outer Worlds 2 and The Elder Scrolls 6 filling in some of these faps. Obviously, these release windows are mostly knowledgeable guesses, and some of these may not match exactly, but as Xbox approaches this roadmap, it’s incredible to Xbox fans. Will be a few years.

Share your thoughts!

What do you think of the Xbox game roadmap? When will the Xbox fully fulfill its quarterly promise of one major first-party game? Let us know in the comments section below! Also, if you’re looking for something to play while waiting for these Xbox Game Studios titles, check out the list of the best games on the Xbox Game Pass.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windowscentral.com/xbox-game-studios-roadmap-can-they-really-deliver-one-aaa-title-quarter

