



Soer Dolls DOGE Free Download for PC game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Soer Dolls DOGE PC Game 2021 Overview Soer Dolls is a horror adventure game in which you need to find enchanted dolls in order to save the small town of Lazyiville from the terrible curse that has caused ghosts and monsters to appear in the city! But be careful! The same ghosts and monsters will prevent you from finding the dolls dear to you. The gameplay mainly consists of finding dolls in a deserted city inside their houses. Dolls will appear randomly each time, so the game can be restarted multiple times. But ghosts and monsters will change their location not only with each restart, but also throughout the game, somewhat complicating the search process. Because the ghost may appear in the most unexpected place. However, ghosts are not as scary as monsters. The main thing is not to approach the ghost and not to look at them for a long time. But monsters will chase you until they catch you!

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing at work: Repeated violence or blood, General adult content

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Repack: DOGEG Game File Name: Soer_Dolls_DOGE.zip Game Download Size: 1.7 GBMD5SUM: 2725f370b30a8699c76b346103e8fb0 Soder System Requirements

Before you start Soer Dolls DOGE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7,8,10 64-bit * Processor: Core i3 6100 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: 1030 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 4 GB Available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Core i5 * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: 1060 * DirectX: v12 * Storage: 4 GB Available space

Soer Dolls DOGE Free Download

Click on below button to start Soer Dolls DOGE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

