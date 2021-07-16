DOGE Twister Brain Matrix Free Download





Matrix Brain Twister DOGE Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing casual game.

Matrix Brain Twister DOGE for PC 2021 Introduction Overview

Matrix Brain Twister is a puzzle game, where you have to solve the matrices by filling all the blocks with the same color. If a block is clicked, the block itself and its horizontal and vertical neighbors will change color instead of spinning like a Rubik’s cube. The matrix is ​​solved, if all blocks are filled with the same color, except white. Simple game mechanic, but can lead to very challenging puzzles. True to the motto: easy to learn, hard to master.

Features

* 2D, 3D and 4D Matrices * Many matrix formats such as: 2D (Hourglass, Skull, Star, etc.), 3D (Octahedron, Pyramid, Sphere, etc.), 4D (Hypercube, Pentachoron, Octaplex, etc.) * 600 handcrafted levels varying from easy to hard difficulty * Random levels can be generated for your fun and you can change them in dimensions, shape, size and colors at the top of the leaderboard * Create an atmosphere that feels good by choosing between different backgrounds, effects, light moods, block patterns, music and ambiance sounds

Old free versions

You can test the demo on Steam or other old free versions of this game. This gives you a chance to see if you like this type of game. * Google Play Store: Matrix Brain Twister 2D * Itch: Matrix Brain Twister 3D * Wallpaper Engine: Matrix Brain Twister 3D

Suspension

Feel free to visit Steam forum to let us know your feedback, bugs happening, feature requests or any idea you have, we try to add every feature needed useful by the community and we definitely fix all reported bugs.

Conclusion

May the puzzle fun with you!

Technical Specifications for this Version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download / Reassembly Set: DOGEG File Name Name: Matrix_Brain_Twister_DOGE.zip Game Download Size: 1.9 GBMD5SUM: 9d90b90aa406c537169e711a83151eec Matrain Requirements

Before you start Matrix Brain Twister DOGE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Operating System: Windows® 7 SP1 or better * Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500 or equivalent * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9270 or equivalent * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows® 7 SP1 or better * Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4570 or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9290 or equivalent * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 3 GB available space

DOGE Twister Brain Matrix Free Download

Click on below button to start Matrix Brain Twister DOGE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

