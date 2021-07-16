A former Sony employee says her manager said her Black Lives Matter made blacks feel “too strong” in a new proceeding.





Duwanikia “Monica” Hill, a black man who filed the proceedings, said she was dismissed from her role as an account manager after filing an abuse complaint against her boss earlier this year. In the proceedings, Hill’s former manager White feels that the Black Lives Matter movement “made Black feel stronger than them,” and that Black “thanks for everything given.” It states that it should have created an aggressive racial slur.

The lawsuit also tells Hill that the black man who perms and weaves his hair is “trying to be like a white man,” and if the black American “returns to Africa,” weaves. Said not needed.

A Sony spokesperson said the company did not comment on confidential personnel issues, but said that diversity, fairness and inclusiveness were at the heart of the company.

“We always take complaints seriously and investigate them appropriately and thoroughly,” Sony spokeswoman Rosemary Flynn Smith told CNN Business in an email. “We are dedicated to success and employ all our employees.”

Hill’s former boss, nominated in the complaint, was not asked to comment. An absent reply from her email stated that she was “on a long vacation.”

Hill’s proceedings have asked the court to issue an injunction requesting Sony to modify its human resources development system. According to the complaint, Hill met twice with veteran members of Sony’s HR team in early February, but an HR employee who had worked with Hill’s manager for 20 years “immediately dismissed” her complaint and said, ” It went wild. “[ed] According to the proceedings, retaliation against Hill will be raised. “

“It’s not just a broken system, it’s a system they deliberately broke,” Hill lawyer Nancy Abrorat told CNN Thursday. “They have an HR that acts as an arm to help hide what they are doing, rather than acting as a liaison between management and employees.”

Sony didn’t immediately answer the question about how to deal with Hill’s injunction request.

Hill told CNN that he is suing Sony for exposing “diversity and inclusion fraud” in the business world.

“We end up with companies like Sony that donate millions of dollars to public relations campaigns for diversity and inclusion, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, disability, age, or race. We need to change and force all employees in the company to focus on building a safe workplace, “Hill told CNN Thursday.

Hill and her lawyer filed a copy of the complaint with CNN Business after filing a proceeding against Sony in the California Superior Court in San Diego on Thursday.

According to complaints, Sony hired Hill in October to meet its “diversity requirements.” Her time at the company began about five months after George Floyd was killed by police. This has led many large companies to do more to improve racial equality both inside and outside the company.

However, according to the complaint, Hill’s manager “could not provide the plaintiff with the tools typical of an account manager, such as marketing strategy, competitive analysis, marketing document support, training, and even pricing strategies.”

The company was “preparing to make her fail,” the complaint said.

Abrorat told CNN that Hill’s former boss began making racist comments on Hill shortly after he started working for Sony last October.

“There were some comments that Monica felt inappropriate for her workplace, and she just ignored or ignored them,” Abrat said.

The complaint does not state how much damages she is seeking. Her lawyer said Hill’s main focus is to publicly promote diversity, fairness and inclusion, but change the corporate world with companies that don’t support black employees in their ranks. Say to bring.

“It’s becoming more and more popular, especially in large organizations that should have the resources to do this right,” Hill’s lawyer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/15/business/sony-lawsuit-black-lives-matter/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos