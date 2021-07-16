Nintendo Switch Fan Fixes JoyCon Drift on Cardboard





Photo: Nintendo

Earlier this week, a video by YouTuber VKs Channel claimed to ultimately have a fix for the harmful Joy-Con drift that has plagued countless Nintendo Switch fans. This is the latest in a wide range of home remedies attempted by desperate people who don’t want to see $ 70-80 wasted. And the video has been viral ever since, as the described method actually seems to work for some people.

Joy-Con drift is a known flaw in Switch controller analog joysticks for those who haven’t been lucky enough to experience it. Over time, the controller will begin to act as if you were moving the stick in a particular direction, even when you are not touching anything. Even Switch Lite is not affected by this. Terrible!

It’s especially terrible, as even the just-announced SwitchOLED model doesn’t do much because it’s probably the biggest problem with the console. Japanese companies offer quick repair and replacement solutions at no additional cost, but not only is it a hassle to pack the controller and wait for it to come back (using Switch Lite). If it’s the whole console), this isn’t. It actually addresses the underlying problem at the manufacturing level. Sometimes even Nintendo can’t fix it, and the company will send you Joy-Con in a completely different color than the one you submitted. Many will learn how to live with it, but with luck, stick drift will also appear on next-generation consoles.

Now, however, what is this killer effective way to overcome Nintendo’s long-standing incompetence? After all, it’s that little cardboard. You can see the VKs Channel explaining below how he got there. If you don’t have enough time, skip to the 6:35 mark. If you don’t have cardboard, keep in mind that you’re also using multiple papers, business cards, and tapes suitable for electronics. Basically, anything thin that can be cut to fit the area displayed in the video is a fair game.

All its simplicity is a bit deceptive. In many threads and comments sections reviewed by Kotaku, as many people as those who swore this said it didn’t work for them. Joy-Con drift seems likely to be caused by a variety of factors. So there is no comprehensive solution. Drift can be due to dirt or hardware degradation. Maybe it’s completely different.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what might be causing a particular case of drift, but there is certainly an easy way to determine if a YouTube trick works for you. The owner of the switch passing through the handle river_rage told Kotaku that before attempting to fix the cardboard, he confirmed that applying pressure to the casing neutralized the drift, as shown in the video. .. If you push down on the empty area of ​​the controller and the drift doesn’t stop, it can be completely useless.

This is where you need to press to test if the method works.Screenshot: VKs channel

There is also a more basic barrier to opening the controller in the first place. Kotaku staff Ethan Gach wanted to try a fix, but found that he didn’t have the right driver. In addition, the warranty may be voided. If you don’t know what you’re doing, there’s no way you can ruin Joy-Con further.

Again, what do you lose for people whose controllers aren’t already destroyed? Switch owner Alan Goodsmith, who tried the cardboard method, emailed Kotaku that he’s already tried a few things since Joy-Con stopped working in 2019. This includes cleaning internal organs with alcohol cleaning, using compressed air and blowing. Some have helped tackle this problem in the past, both through the controller. He said the only reason he didn’t try anymore was because he bought a replacement instead of continuing to troubleshoot what seemed to be a fateful device. That’s what many people will do, but due to such a wide range of issues, this approach can quickly become expensive.

I already own an iFixit electronics repair kit. This kit contains the tri-wing bits needed to open the shell. Those who are interested in trying it may find this useful:

After unscrewing, the ribbon is attached to the main PCB and rails, so you need to carefully open the two halves of the shell. This allows Joy-Con not only to communicate with the switch during installation, but also to charge via rails. Once inside, carefully lift the battery … from there, there are some Philips screws that hold the battery cell holder in place.

When removed, the back of the joystick is exposed and opens. From there, I applied two thin cardstocks to reach the recommended thickness of 1mm and reversed the procedure to close.

He also states that tri-wing screws should be handled with care as they can come off. It’s also a good idea to refer to the guide on how to open the controller correctly. However, he says he has been using the controller for over a day at this point since he implemented the cardboard fix and is now fully functional.

He said he spent about an hour trying to force the drift by clicking on the stick and pushing it in a direction that tends to drift. There is nothing.

Still, there is uncertainty here. Yes, there are documented cases of those who are trying it, and testimony of those who justify it. What we don’t know is how it works in the long run. Most people who make this change, if any, have only a few days. Cardboard is currently functioning, but there are concerns that it could exacerbate the problem in the long run. If a problem arises due to some form of damage to the internal organs or taxation, cardboard can accelerate its deterioration. It is worth checking if this is valid for the next few months or years.

But even if it’s a temporary mitigation, being able to squeeze a little more playtime out of a broken controller may not be that bad. At least it seems to be an attitude on social media. There, many people share their experience with the Joy-Con fix on cardboard after watching the video. But hey, everyone was licking the switch cartridge more than that time, right?

