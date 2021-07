EU regulators: antitrust cooperation with the United States possible

European Union Vice President Marguerite Vestager believes the future of US-EU cooperation on competitive execution is bright, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Bestagger believes that much more focused work is likely to be done when it comes to technology and the digitized market.

Her statement is based on the evaluation that US President Joe Biden conveyed through his policy statement and appointment, along with Congressional proposals, and the United States has recently been competing, according to Big Tech, the Pharmaceutical Company, and the WSJ.

Christian Borggreen, vice president and director of the Brussels office of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, said the US should be wary of imitating EU-style regulations, the WSJ reports. It was. As a leader in innovation, the United States will lose far more if it makes a mistake.

New adjustments between the two entities need to draw attention to companies that are subject to regulatory objectives. According to the WSJ, these companies will need to develop a new, broader transatlantic strategy.

The appointment of Bidens includes Lina Khan, who runs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and Tim Wu, the National Economic Council. Both leaders are progressive, indicating that this appointment is likely to indicate that Biden plans to continue to increase pressure on Internet companies, the WSJ reported. This comes as a change from past presidents, even Democrats like former President Barack Obama, who were critical of the EU’s efforts to curb Big Tech.

In related news, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is working with Senator Amy Crobshire of Minnesota to submit a new bill to counterattack high-tech giants who discriminate against small rivals. Critics argue that such measures would destroy the products that customers enjoy.

