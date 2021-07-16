Netflix taps Google, USC researcher Paul Debevec to lead VFX and graphics R & D





Paul Devevec, a longtime USC graphic researcher and recent member of the Google Research team, has joined Netflix as a newly created role in Streamer’s data science and engineering team.

Debevec oversees research and development on new technologies in computer vision, computer graphics, and machine learning using applications across multiple areas of production, including VFX, virtual production, and animation. He is also tasked with building a team that brings together data and expertise from Netflix productions around the world to help creative partners develop new storytelling features.

Debevec will continue to be an adjunct professor of computer science at the USCs Viterbi School of Engineering at the Vision and Graphics Institute. He has been working at USC since 2000.

As a USC researcher, Devevec pioneered the technology of illuminating computer-generated objects with real-world lighting measurements. Techniques from his research known as HDRI and image-based lighting have been used in films such as The Matrix sequel, Benjamin Button’s Bizarre Incident, Terminator: Salvation, District 9, James Cameron Avatar. Other films that have used the development of computer imaging to create photorealistic digital actors include The Avengers, Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls, Gravity, Maleficent, Spider-Man 3, and King Kong.

Debevec worked at Google from 2016 to June 2021. Most recently, he was a senior staff scientist at Google Research and previously worked as a staff engineer at Google VR.

He was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a member of the AMPAS Science and Technology Council from 2012 to 2018. He is a Fellow of the Visual Effects Society and a member of ACM SIGGRAPH.

Devebeck also worked with the Smithsonian Institution to scan a 3D model of President Barack Obama at the White House. He holds a PhD in Mathematics and Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

A 1996 dissertation with Professor Zitendralik announced Faade, an image-based modeling system for creating virtual cinematography of architectural scenes using new technologies in photogrammetry and image-based rendering. .. Devebeck used Fade to direct a photorealistic flyaround on the Berkeley campus in the 1997 film “Company Movie.” This film technique was later used to create an Oscar-winning virtual background in the first Matrix film Bullet Time Shot.

Debevec’s adoption of Netflix was previously reported by THR.

