Guillaume Pousaz, Founder of Checkout.com, on FinTech, Cryptocurrencies





Guillaume Pousaz spent seven years without accepting external funding for his startup. Checkout.com is currently one of the most valuable fintech unicorns in the world.

Initially wanted to be an investment banker, Pousaz dropped out of a Swiss university and became a California surfer. A Swiss-born entrepreneur then found a job at International Payments Consultants, but left to test his luck to build a startup. Pousaz finally launched Checkout.com in 2012, solving problems with online payment processing for merchants and their customers.

The company was ranked 13th on this year’s CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Until 2019, Checkout.com was flying under radar, most often until it used an outside investor to raise a $ 230 million Series A round. The deal, which reportedly agreed on a “handshake” rather than a term sheet, gave the company the coveted status of a “unicorn” at a valuation of $ 2 billion.

Since then, the company has grown tremendously, with trading volumes up 250% compared to last year and gaining well-known clients from Singapore’s ride-haling app Grab to Swedish fintech company Klarna.

CNBC recently talked to Pousaz. He says Checkout is only scratching the surface, even though it tripled last year’s reputation and became Europe’s most valuable private sector.

The following Q & A has been edited for length and clarity.

CNBC: You wanted to be an investment banker, but before you started Checkout.com, you were reported to have dropped out of college and became a California surfer.

Pousaz: I was attracted to financial services because I was interested in how financial services could empower and grow the wider global economy, but I was very curious and adventurous. was. That led me to California. I was thrilled with the creative and technology-first California mindset (and surfing!). This is where I first came into contact with the world of payments. I quickly realized the potential and problems that existed in many legacy providers. I knew there had to be a better way to do things on a global scale.

Even then, the e-commerce market was growing 20% ​​year-on-year. I believed that digital commerce and payments would be the key to unleashing the next phase of global economic growth. Since launching Checkout.com in 2012, companies have embraced technology and payment awareness has shifted from commodity services to competitive advantage and strategic growth.

Eventually, I left California and started Checkout.com in the UK, but early California roots are reflected in a developer-friendly, best-in-class technology obsession. Our global approach, rigor in developing the best technology, and discipline to build a sustainable and profitable business have defined Checkout.com from the beginning. Today we have a global yet local mindset. We need to be in the field to understand the importance of localization in the services we provide and to understand local nuances and consumer preferences in order to serve companies with similar global footprints and perspectives. I think there is.

CNBC: Your company is working on FinTech in a different way, thinking about payments as well as payments. How did this approach benefit and challenge you in such a crowded space?

Pousaz: Reinvented digital payments by building Checkout.com to improve performance and simplify global scaling challenges. It’s still our core, but we’ve also evolved to create differentiated products for our merchants. Our technology is modular and supports your business with customized solutions developed for your specific needs. We do not believe in a universal approach to payments. At Checkout.com, merchants buy only the products and features they need. Second, our deeply localized approach to building products means enabling our global business to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, anywhere in the world.

Especially when it comes to payments, we have found opportunities to empower merchants to optimize the way money moves in and out of business through payments, FX and financial management, as well as how money moves into business through payments. Issue. This is very powerful because it enables innovation in digital commerce such as markets, gig economy and financial technology. We partner with sellers such as Klarna, Farfetch, Revolut and Wise to help our customers offer more products. Consumers are beginning to experience the benefits of this innovation, only part of what is possible with the payout feature.

CNBC: What do you think of the rise of certain cryptocurrencies as a digital payments company? Do you expect to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the near future?

Pousaz: We are really excited to observe the innovations that are happening in cryptography right now. We are engineers in nature and believe in the power of technology to simplify financial services. Currently, we are working with cryptocurrencies like Coinbase to promote fiat to cryptocurrency on-ramp or payments.

From time to time, we hear that we are considering accepting cryptocurrency payments from merchants. The adoption rate is relatively low at this point, so it’s not yet reflected in the roadmap, but I think it will definitely be possible in the future. We continue to engage in cryptocurrency conversation and development and believe in the need for strong regulation to protect the ecosystem and the consumers it serves.

CNBC: Your long-term goal is to be listed on the stock market, and more specifically, you said, “Given the size of your business, there is no alternative at this time.” Is there a specific route to the open market that seems to be the most interesting, via SPAC, direct listing, or traditional IPO?

Pousaz: I think the list will eventually be the correct path for Checkout.com. Having been profitable from the beginning, the team can continue to deliver innovative product development and serve as the backbone of the evolving digital economy. We were also able to make strategic investments such as Tamara and Thunes to support the global growth of the financial technology ecosystem.

At this point, it has only been a few years since its listing, and the exact format has not yet been determined, especially in such a dynamic market. Today, we continue to focus on growing our business, providing outstanding customer service and state-of-the-art payment technology to truly world-changing merchants.

CNBC’s Ryan Browne contributed to this report.

