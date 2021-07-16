Starbuck Island Google Earth TikTok Video, Description





What’s on Starbuck Island? This was a question that came to mind when millions of people watched a new video in July 2021. The TikTok video showed someone zooming in on Starbuck Island on Google Earth. The island is in the Pacific Ocean.

video

The TikTok video was posted by @ hidden.on.google.earth. This account is one of several accounts that specializes in posting videos about interesting discoveries made in satellite and Google Street View photos.

The person zoomed in on Google Earth’s Starbuck Island and displayed the WTF characters when he found something on the beach.

@ hidden.on.google.earth

What is this? ?? #hiddenongoogleearth #googleearth #googlemaps #viral #streetview #creepy #scary #trending

Google Earth Original Sound Mystery

One asked what this was. There seemed to be roads and trench-like roads leading to certain objects and man-made structures. This video has been watched over 5 million times in just two days.

TikTok commentator guesses

One of the TikTok users who replied to the Starbuck Island Google Earth video joked that he had shown the Star Wars Millennium Falcon. Another said: In the old days it was the way pizza was delivered.

Additional speculation from commenters included Noah’s Ark, rocks, UFOs, blockbuster videos, and the old runway of World War II.

Some joked that it might be the location of Starbucks coffee.

The real answer

The jokes may have been interesting and the video was a bit mysterious, but the answer wasn’t thrilling.

In 2009, National Geographic released two YouTube videos about Dr. Enric Sala and members of the Ocean Now team getting stuck on Starbuck Island during a land excursion. At the 0:36 mark in the video, you can see an old house near the beach, explaining the mystery of Google Earth.

You can compare one of the camera angles seen in the video with a satellite image to see that it actually shows your home.

The blue V represents the camera angle displayed on the left. (Courtesy of National Geographic / Google Earth)

The remaining structures are said to have been featured in a photo of Wikimedia Commons.

Courtesy: Dr. Angela K. Kepler

National Geographic has also posted a second video showing the results of the problem presented in the first clip. According to the video, the only tree on the island was a palm tree planted by old workers.

History of Starbuck Island

According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Starbuck Island is part of the Kiribati Line Islands. It is located 336 miles south of the equator and 2,000 miles south of Honolulu, Hawaii. The island is about 8 square miles and is only 15 feet above sea level. There are seabirds, green turtle nesting sites, sharks and manta rays.

In 1823, it was discovered by the sailing captain of Nantucket named Valentine Starback. The island is reportedly famous for shipwrecks. The newspaper reported that guano was mined for phosphate in the 19th century.

There is no relationship between Starbuck Island and Starbucks Coffee Company. According to Star Advertiser, coffee is named after the character of Moby Dick, Captain Ahab’s chief officer. However, both the fictitious chief officer and the real captain were from Nantucket, whose family name was Starbucks in the 19th century.

Shipwreck

Many wreck reports were found on Starbuck Island, but Google Earth did not show the remains of an old disaster.

For example, the San Francisco newspaper The Daily Examiner said on January 25, 1887, a wrecked crew member basically needed to draw a straw to see who would live or could die. I reported that there is.

Danger of the sea

Loss of bark Diana and the fate of some of the crew

The Argus on December 20th said: The three-seater schooner Jerfalcon, arriving from Maldon Island yesterday, brought in three men, the first and second fellow passengers, Captain Myers, and the bark Diana, which was destroyed by a strike on August 11. I did. Coral reef near Starbuck Island.

According to information provided by Captain Myers, Diana was loaded by the Pope of San Francisco and Talbot, left Puget Sound on July 12, and headed for Sydney with timber.

It suddenly turned eastward at midnight on August 9, with moderate sunny weather until heavy rains, squalls, and heavy, foggy rains.

At around 2:15 the next morning, the ship collided with a coral reef. Captain Myers built a raft, which allowed the crew to reach the shore and make the necessary arrangements to land others. It was finally done and then the ship was in the eastern neighborhood of Starbuck Island.

On September 21, Captain Myers and all hands departed for Malden Island. However, the ship was found to be overloaded and the sea washed the ship many times before returning to Starbuck Island on September 25.

The boat was not equal to carrying the entire crew, so it was decided to spend a lot on who should leave and who should leave. The question was resolved by a paper check, and two boats, each with four men, departed for Malden Island again on October 12.

This attempt was less successful than previously made. After being reduced to a large strait for water, the course was shaped for Manihiki, or Humphreys Island.

Due to their great relief, the island was witnessed and the landing was successful. There are about 500 inhabitants on the island who live mainly on coconuts and fish.

The wrecked crew were unaware that the island was inhabited and were delighted and surprised by the kind treatment the natives showed them.

According to the rest of the story, a ship was sent to retrieve the other crew members left on Starbuck Island. They were left with a lot of food, including 120 pounds of bread, 60 pounds of flour, 40 pounds of barley, 20 pounds of coffee, 30 pounds of canned meat, and large amounts of beef and pork. Their fate was not mentioned in the 1887 article.

The story ended with reporting on one of the crew members who landed on Manihiki Atoll (formerly Humphreys Island). One of the Humphreys Island crew threw it into his parcel with the indigenous people and took one of them. [as his] wife.

Apart from the Google Earth video on Starbuck Island, we have reported on numerous satellite imagery discoveries and Google Street View discoveries in the past. For example, there was a story about a zombie being found at a time when the body was found on Google Maps, and a story about a super rabbit hitting a car in Google Street View.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.snopes.com/articles/356725/what-is-on-starbuck-island/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos