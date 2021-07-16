Google separates from cloud VP after employees complain about manifest





Google Cloud is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Google Cloud

Google broke up with Google Cloud’s Vice President of Developer Relations after a controversial all-participation meeting.

“I wanted to share that today is Amr Awadallah’s last day at Google,” Google Cloud Eyal Manor’s Vice President of Engineering and Products emailed staff Thursday night, viewed by CNBC. “It will take effect soon, the CloudDevRel organization will report to Ben Jackson, and Ben Jackson will report to Pali Bhat.”

Manor continues to praise the team that helped the cloud “massive growth”, while thanking the team for reaching out on cultural issues. “While we all have survived the pandemic, we do not have the benefits of direct contact as before, but I know that many organizational changes and leadership transitions have been particularly difficult. I will. “

Amr Awadallah, vice president of developer relations at Google Cloud, who joined the company in 2019, wrote a 10,000-word manifest on LinkedIn in June called We Are One, which relies primarily on personal anecdotes about previous anti-Semitism. It was. CNBC began talking to several employees who described the controversial staff meeting that touched the manifesto on Wednesday. CNBC has also viewed the internal documentation of the complaint. According to employees, the meeting replay was sent by the team to more than 100 employees on Thursday.

“Thanks to everyone who contacted me,” Manor continued in a departure notification email. “It shows how much you care about this organization and build on maintaining a supportive culture.”

Google and Awadara did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Awadara, a well-known cloud industry, also posted a manifest on YouTube and Twitter to condemn anti-Semitism, telling how he became enlightened after “hating all Jews.” In a nasty attempt to condemn hatred in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he listed all the Jews he knew as good people. Employees say his official recognition, omitting major historic Jewish events, is difficult for open-house developer advocates whose mission is to act as a bridge between the inside and outside faces of Google developers. I did.

In the manifest, Awadallah was “cautious” to VMware co-founder Mendel Rosenblum based on his name, but he and his spouse, and other VMware co-founders (and former Google Cloud CEO). After getting to know them, he explained that he learned to thank them. ) Diane Greene, both invested in his company Cloudera.

The controversy and withdrawal a month after the manifest faced questions about how Google handles diversity among leaders, with twice the standard rank and file employee leadership. Because I feel that.

An employee who sought to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said he had been frustrated with Awadara’s leadership style for months, and this week the employee confronted him about his discomfort with his manifesto. In cooperation with his reporting leader’s reduced leadership. According to employees, the meeting required mediation by employees of personnel who had to set foot several times.

“On the other hand, I’m grateful that you don’t hate my kids,” said one director of Google’s network infrastructure and tech site leader in a LinkedIn comment. “On the other hand, this made my job as one of your colleagues much more difficult. The previous situation made it difficult to be a Jewish leader in Google. This is almost unacceptable. I made it. “

“I hated Jews. All Jews,” Awadara begins with his “confession” in both text and YouTube videos. Awadallah criticized Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a deleted tweet after being denied a paid promoted post.

In the manifesto, Awadara uses anecdotes and personal stories to point out why the current claim is correct, acknowledging the previous prejudice of clearly pursuing “peace.” One way he does this is to share the results of 23andMe. This indicates that he is 0.1% Ashkenazi Jewish and entered in bold as the reason he is technically Jewish. Employees said Awadallah had previously justified his opinion using his 23andMe results.

Amr Awadallah, VP of Google Cloud Developer Relations, tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. This is because the site has determined that his post is considered malicious.

“As I shared before, I respect many Jews, but I will tell you this with unwavering conviction. Jews are Christians, blacks, Hispanics, whites, Muslims, Asians. No more special than the Arabs, or other groups. People’s about that, “his manifesto read.

They said executives doubled his manifesto and claimed that employees were misunderstanding when employees expressed discomfort at a everyone’s meeting on Wednesday.

Google Cloud VP tweeted a “confession” about anti-Semitism.

