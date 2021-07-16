Cities around the world still lack governance of smart city technology: Report





Dive Briefs: Despite many cities adopting new technologies, a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) lacks basic governance policies on data privacy, accessibility and cybersecurity. Often there is. The report is based on a detailed survey of stakeholders in 36 global cities, with less than a quarter performing privacy impact assessments when deploying new technologies, and 80% of privacy. And recognizes legal obligations regarding data protection. The G20 Global Smart City Alliance, which uses WEF as its secretariat, has created a wide range of governance policies for government leaders and technology companies. The goal is to create a policy roadmap based on five principles: fairness, inclusiveness and social impact. Security and resilience. Privacy and transparency; openness and interoperability. Operational and financial sustainability. Dive Insight:

Local governments are competing to become the next “smart city” by introducing new technologies and digital services. These advances could help citizens and policy makers, especially during a pandemic where face-to-face services are down, but with risks if not properly managed, the WEF Internet of Things and urban transformation. Jeff Merritt, who is responsible for the

“It’s a bit shocking to see what some cities aren’t thinking about. They move so fast that they don’t think about accountability or clarity of responsibility,” said former New York City Innovation Director. The merit was said. A child who reads a book without first teaching a letter. A process that helps you focus on the basics can reveal some basics that can be skipped. “

Merritt added that a better governance structure increases accountability and ensures consistency across government and technology shifts. Due to the lack of guardrails regarding data privacy and security, some major smart city projects have been delayed or stopped. In particular, Sidewalk Labs has canceled a planned keyside project at the Toronto Waterfront due to “economic uncertainty” after the pandemic. Project cancellations also occurred after citizens and observers expressed concern about how to store inhabitant data.

“Today’s cities lack the basic components to protect profits and extend the life of smart cities,” the WEF report concludes.

Two-thirds of cities did not have a written data privacy assessment, and less than half had designated officials responsible for privacy. Cybersecurity remains a concern, with most cities lacking a chain of command to account for cybersecurity, with about half having senior management conduct regular reviews. More than half of the cities did not have a written policy to make information and communications products accessible to people with disabilities.

One area of ​​success was open data. There, most cities had a policy of making data available to the industry and the general public, and most had a central data team.

The report used data from two US cities, San Jose, California and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Minasartipi, founding director of the University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga City Information and Progress Center (CUIP) and a partner of city officials for smart city projects, said her team worked with the general public before launching a new technology project. He said he has been involved. The team is working with the city on a testbed project that uses sensors along the streets of the city, preventing data from being stored due to privacy concerns. Eventually, the team replaced the camera with a LiDAR sensor that couldn’t detect individual cars or people.

“This reflects our initial commitment to listening to the community,” Saltipi said. “We see this as a sandbox and we’re learning how to make things better. It’s not necessarily having all the new technology, it’s making it work for the community. “

