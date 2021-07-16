New Center of Excellence Opens in Northwestern Arkansas | Business





Dallas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-July 15, 2021-

Transplace, a leading provider of logistics technology and services, today celebrates the grand opening of its new Center of Excellence at 4909 W. Magnolia St. in Rogers, Arkansas. Ultra-modern facilities extend logistics solutions and supply chain strategies to the world. Major brands and the most active shippers. Located in northwestern Arkansas, a globally recognized logistics hub, the new office is close to well-known retailers, suppliers and shippers with exponential growth potential.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson attended the Grand Opening of Transplace. Northwestern Arkansas is central to innovation, commerce and new business opportunities, Governor Hutchinson said. Transplace is an industry leader and longtime business partner in this community. Further progress is expected as it expands to include hundreds of future new hires.

Michael Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce and Secretary-General of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said our region is an incubator for high-tech progress and progressive businesses. Transplace has moved from Lowell to this larger, state-of-the-art operations center, highlighting the company’s tremendous growth over the years. This expansion is just the beginning of further progress as we look forward to the continued prosperity of our region.

The new Rogers facility is 150,000 square feet. As one of the world’s largest managed transportation service providers, Transplace provides shippers with network size and flexibility while reducing operational risk and supply chain costs.

For over 20 years, Transplace CEO Frank McGuigan has committed Transplace to northwestern Arkansas, and the new Center of Excellence brings cutting-edge logistics technology and new employment opportunities. Close proximity to the iconic brand, one of the largest and most prolific shippers, enhances communication, streamlines collaboration between multiple shippers and optimizes transportation budgets.

The new Operations Center will expand Transplaces’ investment in AI, machine learning and predictive analytics. Transplace continues to innovate in transportation management systems, SaaS applications, logistics solution platforms, and other solutions to support shippers in North America and northwestern Arkansas in Europe.

Partner Jack Daily and Alex Minassian, principal of TPG Capital, a majority shareholder of Transplace, show that today’s grand opening is another exciting step in Transplace’s strong growth journey. The new Center of Excellence will drive significant job creation and business momentum in the northwestern Arkansas region and build on corporate leadership in supply chain innovation. We are proud to support Frank and his team at this important milestone.

For more information on logistics management service innovations and customized supply chain strategies, please contact a Transplace expert: transplace.com/contact/connect-with-an-expert/

About Transplace

Transplace powers one of the world’s largest managed transportation and logistics networks. Our technology-enabled service and solution platform is backed by an unparalleled combination of innovative technology and a dedicated team of domain experts, engineers and data scientists. We are committed to increasing customer thrills by consistently improving supply chain performance and increasing visibility and control of our logistics network. Companies of all sizes rely on Transplace to deliver reliable results through best-in-class logistics management, strategic capabilities, and cross-border services. Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Transplace.com, and the Replace Industry Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005737/en/

Contact: Media Contact: [email protected]

Grace Platon | +1 214.901.4744

[email protected]

Keywords: United States North America Arkansas Texas

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LABOR Logistics / Supply Chain Management Public Policy / Government Convenience Other Manufacturing Packaging MANUFACTURING Other Transportation Truck Transportation RAIL Marine Transportation Other Retail Other Technology Supply Chain Management Software Online Retail SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY NETWORKS DISCOUNT / VARIETY INTERNET DEPARTMENT STORES Food / Beverage Data Management Retail Technology Status / Other Local Policy Issues

Source: Transplace

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/15/2021 12:00 PM / DISC: 07/15/2021 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005737/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/transplace-s-new-center-of-excellence-opens-in-northwest-arkansas/article_76d90e57-ea7c-5a93-bba8-7da7baca954e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos