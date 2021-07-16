CNBC: Broadband is the main reason Maryland is the most improved state for business.





Maryland received a lot of attention in CNBC’s annual ranking of the best states for business.

Old Line State has risen 19th from the last North and South America top state ranking for business in the 2019 channel. We are currently approaching the top 10 at 12th place on the list.

The position stands out to those who have put together the rankings. Among the features that accompany the ranking, CNBC said Maryland was the most improved state of the year.

According to CNBC, one of the reasons is infrastructure. CNBC is keeping an eye on state moves to modernize the power grid. Of interest to engineers and policy makers, state broadband systems are also a big part of that reason. We’re looking at a study that found Maryland’s third-fastest Internet speed and the recent move to establish a state broadband office through the 2021 Digital Connection Act.

Sure, there’s still more work to do. According to reports, the Abel Foundation states that the city of Baltimore has about 40% of households that do not yet have a wired broadband connection. In the state as a whole, African-American households make up 40% of all disconnected households, and those below the Maryland median do not have home internet services or laptops, desktops, or tablets. It accounts for 75% of the household. There are disparities in connectivity, and pandemics only made them worse.

Still, the state is investing money to deal with it. Broadband offices oversee the $ 300 million allocation of federal aid.

Overall, the report shows the importance of broadband in the business environment.

The report also revealed that the state raised technology and innovation rankings, Maryland’s economy “weathered the pandemic better than most of the time” (thanks, federal government), and improved education. ..

In areas where the state could improve, the report states that there is a need to slow down educated workers migrating to the state, reduce SME lending, and repair roads.

There are still ways to catch top-ranked neighbor Virginia, but improvements are showing a step up and the importance of technology and innovation to make that leap.

Maryland is open to business. Our slogan turned the entire state government’s mission into a professional job without embarrassment, resulting in one of America’s greatest economic upturns. https: //t.co/eVEEdPlfnq

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 13, 2021

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/07/15/broadband-maryland-cnbc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos