Technology companies join the program to drive cultural change in traditional energy companies





Fifteen digital technology companies have launched a 12-month program in collaboration with key players across the energy industry to drive cultural change in one of the UK’s largest industrial sectors.

Large, well-established business leaders in the energy sector, such as Petrofac, Proserv, Schlumberger, Sellafield, Serica, and Worley, meet monthly with leaders of small, agile start-ups and scale-up business leaders.

Small and medium-sized technology companies will benefit from building domain expertise, while large companies will showcase new technologies, skills and cultures, supporting the UK industry’s ambition to become a global leader in sustainable energy. You can accelerate innovation.

The EnergyTech program is led by Barclays Eagle Labs in partnership with Opportunity North East (ONE) and CodeBase.

Dan Macatia, Vice President of Energy for Wally, a global projects and asset services company, said: The UK energy sector is traditionally highly regulated and risk averse. It was difficult to confuse established practices and operating models. In short, the pace of change lags behind other sectors.

“But given the scale and pace of energy migration, change is essential. The outcome of change can only be achieved through pioneering thinking and the willingness to combine new technologies with new ways of thinking and working.

“EnergyTech is a great platform for introducing technologies and solutions that continue to accelerate the transition of the energy industry.

Steve Shearman, founder of cohort company eCERTO, said: After only three sessions, the quality of relationships and conversations is very fresh. In addition, non-conference initiatives have created a truly strong and cohesive cohort and peer group.

Jennifer Craw, CEO of ONE, said: In northeastern Scotland, there is a cluster of exciting and growing early-stage digital businesses at the forefront of disruptive technology. And the world’s leading innovative energy sector.

“EnergyTech leverages early-stage corporate agility and” failfast “techniques to support the energy sector and help adopt digital technology as a key enabler to shape the future of energy. And build relationships.

The energy sector faces significant challenges such as climate change, technological turmoil and the need for innovation.

Martin Boyle, Director of Innovation and Business Transformation at CodeBase, said: The energy sector faces significant challenges such as climate change, technology turmoil and the need for innovation. And all this while they are being asked by society to “keep the lights on.”

“This program brings together people from start-ups and incumbents to sit around a virtual table, expose each other, and build a community of people who identify issues and build solutions to those issues. doing.

“We are excited to enable and inform this conversation using examples of best practices from other industry sectors that have faced disruptive challenges through internal and external innovation efforts and partnerships. ..

Upcoming EnergyTech meetings will focus on culture, supply chain digitization, data sharing, and twins.

Meanwhile, plans for the next cohort of innovative digital technology companies for the program are underway.

The small technology companies participating in the first EnergyTech cohort are:

