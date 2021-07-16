The future of WorkLab drives innovation





Students, teachers, researchers and industries from different disciplines come together as part of Swinburne’s new Future of Work Lab, a technology-enabled platform for innovation and complex problem-solving.

Major organizations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cisco Systems, as well as innovators such as digital product company Two Bulls, are a real problem as students become leaders in the modern workplace.

This lab is the result of more than three years of work to build, pilot and optimize models of interdisciplinary engagement with the industry.

Simona Jobbagy, chair of the Future of Work Labs Committee, states that the lab is an industry hub that seeks to engage throughout the university. “Research, education, learning, technology features, etc. are all in one place,” she says.

Partnership with the industry

The lab operates across a variety of activities to enhance turmoil-driven skills and attributes.

This includes design sprints, industry consulting, workshops and seminars, applied research collaboration, co-design and educational programs offered.

The lab has partnered with nonprofits OurWatch and Noto Violence to develop creative solutions to prevent domestic violence and work with ASX-listed software company LiveTiles to educate and learn. Incorporates cultural diversity into.

Laura Wilkinson, who facilitated these programs as Design Sprint streamed lab leads, said feedback from students, teachers and the industry was overwhelmingly positive.

“Our industry partners are impressed with how quickly we can produce,” says Wilkinson.

“For our students, they acquire important teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills, connect with the industry and greatly increase their confidence. It checks so many boxes. Group It’s said to be the most fun activity I’ve ever had. “

Jason O’Donnell, managing director of Two Bulls, says Swinburne’s innovative approach to education is a perfect match for his technology-focused work. “I love the idea of ​​shifting the learning model to something that is ongoing in the workplace and on my way to engaging with the industry, not about the course I chose when I was 17 years old. is.”

“We want to support the team as they move between disciplines and make mini-pivots and micro-decisions in their careers. This is due to the work Swinburne is doing, especially the Future of Work Lab. Very strong support. “

Practice research

The new lab reflects a survey by the New Labor Center (CNeW), and collaboration on complex issues across organizations and disciplines is far more effective in generating new ideas than working in silos. Is shown.

“This lab aims to bring together diverse student groups to work with industry partners to understand the complex challenges they face and to simulate the real world,” said CNeW’s director. One Dr. Sean Gallagher said.

“Our students will gain direct and valuable experience in this future work, and our industry partners will find new ideas needed to solve complex problems. You will benefit from diverse experiences, expertise and perspectives, “he says.

While the program has traditionally focused on vocational education students, Simona Jobbagy’s focus on broad involvement has created many university-wide partnerships and the lab continues to expand to higher and secondary schools. It states.

“We not only reflect the future of work, but we also help shape the future of work through research, involvement and action.”

