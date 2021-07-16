China’s Xiaomi overtakes Apple in the global smartphone market





The Xiaomi logo will be seen at the Xiaomi store in Shanghai, China on June 22, 2021.

One Gang | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Guangzhou, China China’s smartphone maker Xiaomi was the second largest smartphone maker overtaking Apple in the second quarter, a new report from analyst company Canalys shows.

Xiaomi accounts for 17% of global smartphone shipments, more than Apple’s 14% and Samsung’s 19%.

“Xiaomi is growing its overseas operations rapidly,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said in a press release, saying shipments increased 300% year-on-year in Latin America and 50% in Western Europe.

Among Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung accounted for 15% and Apple accounted for 1%, while smartphone shipments increased 83% year-on-year.

However, Stanton said Xiaomi’s mobile phones are still biased towards the mass market, with average cell phone selling prices 75% cheaper than Apple.

However, the Beijing-based company is currently looking to enter the high-end market. Earlier this year, we launched the Mi 11 Ultra, a premium smartphone that starts at $ 5,999 ($ ​​928). We also launched the first foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold, which costs 9,999 yuan.

Its price range makes Xiaomi compete with Apple and Samsung in the premium segment. However, domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo are also trying to enter the high-end market.

“It’s going to be a tough battle as Oppo and Vivo share the same purpose and are willing to spend a lot of money on online marketing to build their brand differently than Xiaomi,” Stanton said. Says.

“In the global shortage, all vendors are struggling to secure the supply of components, but Xiaomi is already aiming for the next award: replacing Samsung with the largest vendor in the world. “

Xiaomi benefits from Huawei’s struggle. Huawei was once the world’s largest smartphone player, but US sanctions have cut Chinese companies from critical supplies such as software and chips, causing sales to plummet.

Smartphones still make up the majority of Xiaomi’s revenue, but we’re looking to enter new business areas. In March, the tech company announced plans to launch an electric vehicle business and invest $ 10 billion over the next decade.

Correction: This story has been updated to accurately reflect that this isn’t the first time Xiaomi has overtaken Apple.

