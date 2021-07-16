Xiaomi overtakes Apple as second smartphone vendor for the first time





According to a new report from Canalys, Xiaomi has become the second largest smartphone vendor based on global shipments in the second quarter of 2021. According to research firms, Chinese companies have a 17% global market share, just below Samsung’s 19% and above Apple’s 14%.

BBK’s Oppo and Vivo have closed their list of top five vendors by 10% each. All five companies increased shipments year-over-year, notably Xiaomi shipped 83% more phones than in the second quarter of 2020, while Samsung shipped 15% and Apple only 1%. That’s what I did.

Moved up one more! Just entering from @Canalys, we are now the second largest smartphone brand in the world in terms of shipping. This amazing milestone couldn’t have been achieved without our beloved Mi fans! #NoMiWithoutYou

Xiaomi is growing its overseas business rapidly, said Ben Stanton, Canalys Research Manager, citing increased sales in regions such as Western Europe, Africa and Latin America. It’s still heavily biased towards the mass market, but compared to Samsung and Apple, average selling prices are about 40% and 75% cheaper, respectively. Therefore, Xiaomi’s main priority this year is to increase sales of high-end devices such as the Mi 11 Ultra.

Global smartphone shipments increased 12% in the previous quarter, according to Canalys. While much of the growth seen by smartphone makers has come at the expense of Huawei, Huawei overtook Apple in 2019, but has since been essentially locked out of the global market by US sanctions and bans. So far, Xiaomi seems to be the biggest beneficiary.

