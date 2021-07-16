How does Valves Steam Deck compare to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?





With the official announcement of Valves, which will amaze new Steam decks, we promise that players will have access to the entire Steam library of the game on the go. But how does the handheld compare to other major consoles on the market, such as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, and PlayStation 5?

First, let’s take a look at the specifications of SteamDecks. It has an AMD APU with a quad-core / 8-thread Zen2 CPU, an AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 8 computing units, and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

There are three models available. One is the top model with 64GB eMMC storage for $ 399, the other with 256GB NVMe SSD for $ 529, and 512GB high-speed NVMe SSD storage for $ 649. While the basic eMMC storage configuration can slow down game installation and load times, Valve promises that there will be no in-game differences in frame rate or graphics quality between the three models.

Image: Valve

The most obvious comparison of steam decks is, of course, the upcoming OLED model that offers Nintendo switches, especially similar handheld configurations, screen sizes, and designs. Both devices have a 720p touchscreen display.

Of the two, the switch is arguably less powerful. It features the Nvidias Tegra X1 chipset, an Arm-based processor that is more than four years old compared to the SteamDecks AMD Zen 2 CPU and next-generation RDNA 2 GPU architecture. This also appears on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Steam deck also shows off the handling of games that Switch simply can’t do, such as Control (only available as a cloud streaming option on Nintendos handhelds). Jedi: Never before available in a portable form factor like Fallen Order or No Man’s Sky.

More powerful than a switch

But given that the two handhelds are closest in terms of form factor and price, they are side by side, especially given that they are much closer than the dramatically more powerful Xbox Series X and PlayStation, even with performance gaps. Worth to see. 5.5.

Unlike switches, Steam decks replace removable controllers with some additional input methods. In addition to the thumbstick, there’s a pair of Steam controller-style trackpads on each side of the display, and four additional buttons on the back of the device. As a paddle-like additional input. It also provides Bluetooth audio for connecting a pair of wireless headphones. This is annoyingly lacking in the switch.

Image: Valve

However, Switch wins over battery life. Estimated to be 4.5-9 hours for SwitchOLED and 2-8 hours for Steam decks, Valve tells IGN that it can realistically expect a 4-hour Portal 2 at 720p and 60. The number of frames per second. The Switch is much lighter than the Valves Portable and weighs 0.93 lbs for a Steam Decks 1.47 lbs.

However, the choice between a $ 349 OLED switch or a $ 399 steam deck is largely a preference. Do you prefer a sophisticated Nintendo-level dedicated game lineup, or do you prefer a rougher but more powerful optional valve with a rich PC game library? (The Steam deck has other advantages. It’s a full-fledged PC, so technically install Windows, use it as a portable Xbox Game Pass machine, install the Epic Game Store, and stream Stadia, Luna, etc. Can be used for service.)

PS5 and Xbox Series X win on virtually all indicators

Compared to the lineup of next-generation consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the Steam Deck is considerably cheaper. Its processor is not comparable to the more powerful chips of Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles, and the GPU is significantly better. It’s less powerful than the Xbox Series S and less than half the graphics core of Microsoft’s weakest next-generation console. Despite the fact that Steam decks use the same RDNA2 GPU architecture, they are not in the same weight class.

As shown in the graph below, the PS5 and next-generation Xbox consoles win with almost every metric you want to compare. It has more cores, faster CPU clock rate, dramatically more compute units, faster GPU clock rate, and more teraflops. Of raw GPU power.

That may seem like an unfair comparison, but steam decks priced in the $ 399 to $ 649 range are more expensive than switches in the same stadium than premium consoles ($ 199 to $ 349). Is worth considering.

Steam deck vs. Xbox series X vs. Xbox series Svs. PlayStation 5 Category Valve Steam Deck Xbox Series XXbox Series SPS5 Category Valve Steam Deck Xbox Series XXbox Series SPS5 CPU 4 Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 2.4-3.5 GHz 8 Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz if SMT is enabled) 8 Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz if SMT is enabled) 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz (SMT enabled)) GPU AMD RDNA 2 GPU 8 CU @ 1.0-1.6GHz AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CU @ 1.825GHz AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CU @ 1.565GHz AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CU @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU power 1.6 TFLOPS 12.15 TFLOPS 4 TFLOPS 10.28 TFLOPs RAM 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM 10GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB GDDR6RAM Performance target 720p @ Up to 60Hz target 4K @ 60FPS. Up to 8K. Up to 120FPS target 1440p @ 60FPS. Target of up to 120 FPS undecided. Up to 8K. Up to 120FPS storage 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SDD / 512GB high speed NVMe SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (2.4GB / sec uncompressed, 4.8GB / sec compressed) 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (2.4GB / sec uncompressed, 4.8GB / sec) Compressed) 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (5.5GB / sec uncompressed, usually 8-9GB / sec compressed) Expandable storage microSD slot 1TB expansion card 1TB expansion card NVMe SSD slot Disk drive N / A 4K UHD Blu-ray None 4K UHD Blu -ray (N / A in Digital Edition) DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 Display USB-C with MSRP $ 399 / $ 529 / $ 649 $ 499 $ 299 $ 499

A better comparison could be that of the last console generation, at least when predicting the approximate power of SteamDecks. At 1.6 teraflops, it fits nicely between the Xbox One S (1.4 teraflops) and PS4 (1.8 teraflops). ) From the point of view of raw graphical abilities. However, because SteamDeck uses the more up-to-date RDNA2 architecture, it’s difficult to make a direct comparison between the two by spec alone.

