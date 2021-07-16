Use your time wisely, as Google’s delay in banning third-party cookies is natural.





The sudden expansion of third-party cookies can shock parts of the industry, but no one is particularly surprised. Google has faced oversight and antitrust proceedings from UK competition and market authorities in recent months long before the EU Commission’s investigation took place.

Second, Google’s Floc test doesn’t meet the GDPR rules. Overall, delays were almost inevitable for Google to give it time to strengthen its readiness.

The two-year postponement may be welcome to many in the industry as it shows how deeply third-party cookies are embedded in the digital ecosystem and gives them time to develop better web privacy standards. Maybe. Don’t waste it. There are a few things to consider when preparing for 2022.

Not just Google

Internet giants may claim to have led the transition from third-party cookies, but concerns about tracking user activity have been widely discussed for some time. Third-party cookies were originally intended to convey user preferences between sites, and a global move to tighten privacy regulations and browser restrictions by shifting the use of cookies to track individual activities. Was caused.

Google’s original 2022 deadline only drew a line on the sand that everyone was competing with. The lines have been redrawn so agencies and brands never lose sight of their ultimate goal. It’s about using privacy-protected data sources and adapting ways to promote your company’s data for better use.

Use additional time to collect first-party data

First-party data is even more valuable if third-party data is not freely available. Prior to the postponement, 88% of marketers said it was a top priority this year. It is important to agree directly with the data, but it is wise to plan an approach for best results.

Rather than rushing to collect as much data as possible, we thoroughly audit what we already have and where the gap lies.

Maps first-party data assets and relies on third-party data for current spending and performance.

Evaluate your findings to pinpoint exactly where adjustments are needed, whether it’s a cookie-based attribution practice or a retargeting method.

Equally focus on bridging the imminent gap and laying the foundation for future success.

Connect with consumers and build trust and data sharing.

Build a robust technical infrastructure to better utilize the first-party data you receive, such as adopting the Customer Data Platform (CDP) and integrating with the stack of API connectors.

Connect with consumers through creativity

To collect first-party information instead of third-party data, you need to build more customer connections. Lazy and routine ads with layered third-party data no longer cut it. Brands need to move from planning and running mechanical campaigns, where cookies are the main driver, to more personalized and creative campaigns.

Focusing on creativity is paramount to cutting digital noise, gaining user trust, and keeping the door to first-party data open. Brands and agencies need to look to use a smart combination of media, data, technology and powerful creatives to attract attention and build meaningful relationships.

Successful brands and agencies in the post-cookie world can adapt, move forward and raise the bar for creativity in order to build a strong brand with a loyal customer base.

Oliver Vaughn is Tag’s Chief Media Officer.

// featured in this article

Tag agency

Tug is a full-service digital performance marketing agency with expertise rooted in search marketing.

Click here for details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/opinion/2021/07/16/the-delay-google-s-third-party-cookie-ban-no-surprise-so-let-s-use-the-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos