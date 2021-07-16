As the latest member of Astana Hub, Klika Tech brings the first IoT leadership to TechStartup’s international community | News





Miami, July 16, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-KlikaTech, Inc., a US-based global developer of end-to-end IoT and cloud-native solutions. Today announced its participation in the largest community, Astana Hub. Of an independent international technology startup in Central Asia.

The announcement comes almost a year after Klika Tech opens a regional office for R & D and global delivery operations in the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing opportunities for developers across the region. Astana Hub Technology Park is a technology community developed in partnership with companies such as Lenovo, Huawei, UNICEF and Go Global World.

Klika Tech is currently helping Kazakhstan become one of the fastest growing tech companies in the region with strong government support, Astana Hub’s more than 500 businesses. It is one of the member international companies.

Val Kamenski, o-CEO and COO of KlikaTech, said: “The entire Kazakhstan region has its own attitude and vision for the adoption of IoT. The government is paying special attention to the evolution of technology and is deeply grateful for developing talent in it. We welcome citizens and workers entering the region as part of an ongoing evolution. This is a great place to grow our team and an open mind to share our vision. Thank you for working with the people’s community. The power of new technology. “

Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO of KlikaTech, said: As it continues to grow, it is growing its local talent team to support the delivery of leading IoT and cloud solutions for regional and international enterprises. “

Klika Tech currently employs more than 200 people in development and management locations in North America, Europe and Asia, and is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting and IoT Competency Partner. Klika Tech experts offer a wide range of expertise in developing end-to-end IoT products and solutions, including hardware prototyping, firmware development, cloud architecture and applications, and mobile application development.

The prestigious Technology Development Center was established in 2018 and is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the e-Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Non-Kazakhstan participants’ projects must address one of Astana Hub’s priorities, including software development, design, refinement, and IT system implementation. Klika Tech works with government services with the business benefits of being based in the region and the goal of hiring dozens of professionals to join the team.

Magzhan Madyev, CEO of Astana Hub, said: “Astana Hub is our priority project for digital modernization. The hub will support the development of innovative technology projects, the growth and expansion of technology companies, and the attraction of investment, and will be the center of experts around the world. The world has become Silicon Valley in Kazakhstan. KlikaTech aims to reduce operating costs and take advantage of the opportunity to collaborate with talented people throughout the region while benefiting from all Astana Hubs. It’s a perfect addition to a foreign technology company that has opened an office in. It must be provided. “

About KlikaTech

Klika Tech is an IoT and cloud-native product and solution development company headquartered in the United States with development and management offices in North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 2013 by business-oriented technicians, KlikaTech is a wearable, smart home / building / city platform, connected healthcare, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, end-to-end hardware for automotive, embedded, And co-creating software solutions, smart mobility, and cloud IoT hub integration. Klika Tech is an AWS IoT Competency, an advanced consulting partner for the AWS Partner Network, and has AWS IoT Core, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda service delivery designations.

