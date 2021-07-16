Apple and Google employees aren’t happy with returning to standard weekly work, but the law is on the employer’s side





In early June, a group of Apple employees openly rebelled against Apple’s return to work policy. By the end of June, Apple quietly delivered a message that Apple was planning to return to work without deviation. Bloomberg reports that not only are Apple employees not happy with this stance, but Google employees aren’t happy with Google’s decision that they have to get back to work. Some Apple employees have threatened to quit to force Apple’s hand.

Bloomberg reports: “Google’s software engineers surprised senior officials in a recent survey because they felt they were working from home as they were before the pandemic.

An internal study of the Alphabet Inc. unit also found that employees want more “collaboration and social connectivity” in the workplace, according to Brian Welle, vice president of human resources. Well refused to provide accurate figures, but said more than 75 percent of the employees surveyed responded this way. Also, most staff were particularly eager for physical proximity when working on new projects.

“There’s something about innovative work when you need that spark,” Well said in an interview. “Our employees feel that those moments happen better when they are together.”

So, despite productivity recovery, tech giants are sticking to plans to bring most employees back to the office this fall.

Workers in many industries have decided to quit their jobs instead of giving up on virtual jobs. Some tech companies went completely remote during the pandemic, while others, like Apple Inc., dealt with staff who resisted the return. You could read more about this part of the story at BNN Bloomberg.

It’s been reported that Apple employees may go on a legitimate route to enforce problems with Apple, but a video report by BNN Bloomberg believes Apple has been using it for many years. Kevin Coon, a partner at law firm Baker McKenzie, is laying out the issue of fighting employers about orders to get back to work.

“Some employees say they’ll quit if Apple doesn’t change their stance,” Verge reports today. This is another story, and we need to see how far the threat actually goes.

