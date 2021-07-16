



The Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a global community and market intelligence platform for public sector sourcing dedicated to improving public purchases everywhere. GovShop is a free-to-use World Government market research tool for finding and connecting to suppliers. Learn more about PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma: We are working towards a more open and accessible public sector market for our suppliers and buyers.

What’s new this week from PSF:

Emerging Technologies and Innovation Showcase Summary

PSF hosts weekly technology and innovation showcases where several start-ups come together to make a short pitch to the government.

The showcase goals are as follows:

Build awareness of new and innovative solutions in the market that may address critical government issues Reduce barriers and costs for SMEs to present their capabilities to governments and buyers’ audiences for free

The following articles provide a list of what each company has offered on the pitch.

If you want to join PSF and build an open community and platform for start-ups to showcase their solutions, you can register here.

If you’re an innovative and emerging technology company looking to introduce you to a solution, check here for more details and sign up for Innovation & Tech Showcase.

Learn how to discover, engage and attract major diverse companies

In the next session of the Public Procurement Leader Exchange Roundtable, we will focus on:

How to Create a Supplier Diversity Program What goals do you need to set for your program Where to find the right diverse suppliers What kind of activities are most important in terms of finding and engaging with diverse suppliers? How Influencing or Supplier Diversity Increases Supply Chain Resilience

Join a roundtable of peers, practitioners, and scholars who have been involved in both government and private sector programs to discuss how to make a successful supplier diversity initiative.

This debate is important in the mission of the Public Expenditure Forum to open government markets to diverse and emerging suppliers.

Tuesday, July 20th, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm Register here for EDT

And in other news …

Portugal: Record-breaking year of competition execution

The debate on European industrial strategy intensifies as Brock reconsiders strategic independence from foreign suppliers in key economic areas.

UK fast payment code enhanced to support small businesses

Germany: Federal Cartel Office at the forefront of the digital age

Public sector spends on IT and doubles professional staff during Covid

Albanian Prime Minister warns Cabinet to crack down on abuse of public procurement

The European software industry is calling on the EU government to promote innovation through public procurement regulations.

The Public Accounting Commission calls for urgent government action to address capacity and quality concerns in the English local government audit market.

United States: New Executive Order issued on improving national cybersecurity

Ireland: New policy requires all workers on government contracts to pay more than their living wages

Ireland: Minister announces new Government Procurement Authority arrangements to support Single Use Plastics Directive

The UK Government has decided to establish a role model status for climate and electric vehicles

The UK Government promises to start public procurement talks to buy more local food

HS2 Begins Phase 2b Procurement Despite Northern Foot Uncertainty

A white paper explaining the new EU energy label system to the general public

Bot beginning to help Pentagon figure out the right price for weapons systems

Interesting and useful material:

The Govshop Small Business Resource Center (SBRC) is a one-stop shop that includes everything small businesses need to know to navigate public procurement in the United States and abroad.

The 7 principles of GovMarketGrowth are free to download.

Contact the Public Expenditure Forum

If you would like to know more about public procurement, pandemic impacts, supplier locations in a particular category, or other issues, please contact [email protected]

If you have a success story that PSF wants to share within your organization, let us know what you think. If you would like to share your thoughts and insights on public procurement issues, please see our Guest Creator Guidelines here.

Schedule a free GovShop demo

Book free consultations and demos to learn how to get the most out of GovShop! How to build your market research skills and use GovShop to search for 2 million traditional and non-traditional suppliers, quickly generate lists and reports of minorities and small businesses, and find contracts that match your needs. Learn

Contact Frank McNally of the Government Success Team

