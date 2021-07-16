CDW Tech Talk: How Analytics Makes Your Organization Competitive





Data was abundant and valuable before the pandemic, but extensive remotework accelerated the move to the cloud and increased endpoints. As a result, data is created, collected, stored and managed everywhere.

Companies are always looking for ways to stay ahead of their competitors, and data is one of the most valuable tools they can use. Data is readily available, but many organizations struggle to uncover its value.

This pandemic gives many organizations the opportunity to discover how data analysis can change the way they work. Meanwhile, Lenovo has developed what is called the Field C Suite. Team members Adrian Escobedo, Ed Soo-Hoo, and John Encizo shared their experiences with the CDWs Tech Talk webcast.

The Field C Suite is primarily aimed at helping our customers use technology to achieve business KPIs that they report to business initiatives, shareholders and the board of directors. So if Im is trying to achieve a business initiative, how can he do it using technology? How can I get from Im’s place today to where I want to go?

Remove silos from your IT infrastructure to enable innovation

Organizations often see IT departments as an obstacle to growth and innovation. Soo-Hoo said many business units are accustomed to hearing IT leaders reject proposed projects. This is because the project is too time consuming, too expensive, and too risky.

But lately, more and more IT organizations are reassessing the risks that apply to their business, Soo-Hoo said. As a result, more and more IT organizations are finding this opportunity to grow and their ability to approach the business, or to embed themselves in the business rather than waiting to convey what the business wants. It was.

Escobedo explained that eliminating siled approaches to IT increases flexibility. Rather than pushing IT down the initiative, he said, if you actually allow IT to move your business forward, you’ll have a better, smoother-flowing business that you can actually pivot or change. It was.

The idea of ​​dismantling silos and allowing business units to participate in IT decisions is why Lenovo created the Field C Suite. You take the vertical marketing, logistics, and sales of your business and start giving them the opportunity to become IT professionals or start speaking the IT language, Escobedo said. What happens is that IT intelligence begins to move from its dark closet to the actual business unit.

Shift-in philosophy and culture that draws IT out of the closet

Encizo talked about taking IT out of the server closet and facilitating conversations with other business units. IT leaders need to ask, “What are your business needs?” What are my requirements as an IT organization? I need to provide governance. I have to provide credibility. I have to offer innovations and new technologies, he said.

But to make such a big difference in culture, we need to overcome some obstacles. Escobedo describes the challenges facing IT organizations in this position: One of the biggest barriers to change is technical debt. There are many projects that need to be maintained just to keep the lights on. It is often difficult to find the funds, skills, and peak hours of the day to carry out the transformation.

Time and executive sponsorship are key factors, often barriers to entry, Enshizo said. Companies often forget that IT is an investment in business growth.

Putting possibilities into action through technology

Soo-Hoo explained how Field C Suite is trying to help customers realize their data potential. He said executives will change dynamics in terms of catalysts, promoting the art of consciousness, perception, and even the art of possibilities.

Escobedo explained how Field C Suite considers the technology to actually do these things. Whether you’re in the manufacturing or retail industry, it doesn’t matter if you’re talking about twins. The technology is basically the same. He said it was an application of the technology.

Soo-Hoo also emphasized the diversity of IT tools for different industries by pointing out how Field C Suite helped change the client’s perspective. Data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other solutions help organizations think more creatively about themselves, but they can still stay focused on their business.

Achieve business outcomes using analytics

Mark Chong, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at CDW, explained that CDW has a standard process that begins by identifying important questions or issues that customers need to resolve. Next, it’s a good idea to set up a small team that frees you from your day-to-day work and provides resources separately from your other budgets.

According to Chung, the first step is to process clean data. And I daringly speculate that the biggest obstacle for anyone embarking on this journey beyond typical data reports is not a small task, but having available data.

Chong elaborated on an example from his experience working with data science at CDW. He said many account managers missed emails from customers requesting quotes. Many of these requests were overlooked because they were buried in the thousands of emails that account managers receive daily. However, recognizing the value and importance of these quote requests, CDW was able to identify the particular problem in need of a solution.

This issue led to the development of a Digital Account Manager Assistant named Amanda. The assistant can automatically screen thousands of emails, recognize quote requests, prepare customer quotes, and send alerts and digitally generated quotes to your account manager. Chung promoted the value of this tool to CDW account managers and is currently deployed to almost every seller and is alive in Amanda as he continually adds new skills to Amanda. You can ask to do as many things as you like. Others.

Three pillars of data science

Amarnath Lingam, Head of Enterprise Advanced Analytics and Data Science at CDW, also participated in the conversation to discuss data science. When talking about data science and AI, they are often used interchangeably. So I think the way to see it requires a strong data strategy to enable AI strategies. That is, the basic data definitions, hierarchies, governance, and security process settings that are needed as input to analytics, data science, and AI practices.

Lingham said the data science debate should focus on how to make the analysis more predictive in order to support business decision-making and provide insights that may be unexpected. .. That’s our focus, and I think it’s a broader model when it comes to data science compared to AI. Once in AI, machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, and more

Representing the insights gained from data, mining it to unleash its value, and ultimately transforming it into products consumed by business users, such as apps and dashboards, are the three pillars of data science. Ringham said.

