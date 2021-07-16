The WMAHSN Impact Report focuses on innovation in the year of the pandemic-Med-Tech Innovation





The West Midlands Academic Health Science Network (WMAHSN) has released an annual impact report, sharing statistics and case studies, and medical innovations born from the region, which was the most difficult year in history for the UK health and care system. Focuses on. ..

2020 is a transformational year for WMAHSN, with 671 sites using innovation throughout West Midland, 500 patients benefiting from the new emergency laparotomy route, 15,906 patients diagnosed with heart disease, and 4 million. Brought over the investment.

Supporting the UK’s commitment to a pandemic meant that many of its network programs and priorities had to be adapted or readjusted over the past 12 months, but WMAHSN continues to improve local health and wealth. We are working and working more closely with our partners than ever before. Before, and identifying three key areas for transforming patient care: improving population health, transforming patient safety through innovation, and achieving economic growth.

The key innovations highlighted in the report are:

Guidance on how to safely switch warfarin to DOAC therapy in patients prescribed long-term anticoagulants. WMAHSN has supported a local team throughout West Midlands to identify patients who need to switch medications and to be able to switch safely. This has increased the confidence of anticoagulant nurses and pharmacy professionals, reducing the burden on local anticoagulant services by switching to drugs that are easier to prescribe and manage for the long term. Transfer of Care Around Drugs (TCAM) to a care home by introducing the discharged resident directly to a pharmacy team that provides services to the care home. This provided direct support for care home residents and allowed them to receive accurate and timely medications after discharge throughout the pandemic, but the pharmacy team optimized the home medications patients needed. Could not provide. We support the UK-wide implementation and adoption of HeartFlow, a non-invasive cardiac test for stable symptomatological patients with coronary heart disease. One of the main benefits of using HeartFlow is that doctors can get more information about the patient’s condition more quickly. This enables more efficient clinical decision making. A handheld magnifying glass lens that facilitates the development of the Maxi-Magni card, a secure solution that allows staff wearing PPE to read small print without wearing glasses, making life at the forefront easier. I will.

From the rest of 2021 to 2022, WMAHSN will strengthen relationships with local partners and focus on developing programs on key themes such as cardiovascular disease prevention, mental health resilience, remote monitoring and digital transformation. And aim to achieve important results. Improving regional patient outcomes and economic growth.

Tony Davis, Director of Innovation and Commercials at WMAHSN, said: It’s a challenging year for everyone, and we’re taking a step forward in what could be the most innovative time this sector has ever seen.

