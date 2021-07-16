Warzone’s new pre-match lobby loadout selection feature works on the same day it was added • Eurogamer.net





Raven Software was forced to pull one of Call of Duty: Warzone’s most useful new features after causing some serious bugs.

This week, Raven quietly added new features to Warzone. This was very convenient on paper. Core Battle Royale mode pre-match lobby loadout selection.

This allows players to edit, select, and use custom loadouts in the pre-game lobby in Core Battle Royale mode.

This is useful because the custom loadout you select in the pre-game lobby becomes the loadout that is automatically selected when you open the loadout drop during a match, saving you the time you need to go out open. ..

Loadout drops are, in many ways, the key to winning in Warzone. They give you access to your own loadouts, allow you to bring in the weapons you want with the attachments you want, and allow you to throw away the random loot you’ve found before. I will.

Unfortunately, this feature had the unintended effect of the player spawning on the loadout at the start of the match. Players could even return to the battlefield with a loadout from Gulag.

It also had the knock-on effect of giving players unlimited dead silence for some reason-probably the most powerful field upgrade in Warzone right now.

Permanent dead silence bug.It’s very easy to do every round … from r / COD Warzone

In a reply last night, Raven tweeted that he pushed an update to Warzone to remove the pre-match lobby loadout selection.

“Players will no longer start the match on the loadout,” Raven said. “This also solves the problem of infinite dead silence in core BR mode.”

Raven promised to re-enable this feature at a later date, but did not say one day.

Pre-match lobby loadout selection wasn’t the only unannounced new feature added to Warzone this week. Raven has also changed the game so you can use the lift zipline while you’re in use.

This is very useful for squads that want to climb quickly. Previously, players had to wait for their turn.

Unlisted changes: You can now use the elevator zipper while in use from r / COD Warzone

After the player found the change, Raven added it to the official Season 4 Reloaded Patch Note.

“Ascenders can now be used by multiple players at the same time, which speeds vertical engagement as a squad.”

As far as I know, this new feature hasn’t caused any bugs.

