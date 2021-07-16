Netflix puzzles Occupy Wall Street with plans to dive into video games





Netflix Inc.’s entry into the game is more frowned upon by analysts than excitement.

There has been long speculation that Netflix may move to video games, but Wednesday news is surprised by the news that it will hire executives to lead the effort and start adding titles to streaming platforms next year. I did. Based in Los Gatos, California, the company lacks the infrastructure and expertise to create or support top-notch games, analysts said. And building that functionality is not easy.

“They don’t have a game catalog. They haven’t cultivated a base for gamers in their audience,” said Lewis Ward, IDC’s game research director. “And there is no internal studio or infrastructure to handle the service.”

Netflix shares initially jumped at the news first reported by Bloomberg. But by Thursday afternoon, they had sunk 1.8% in New York trading.

Netflix wants to give its customers another reason to sign up for the service by trying out the game. And please wait for a while instead of leaving. Efforts are expected to start slowly and minimize risk. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the company has not yet decided on a game development strategy and could start with just a few titles.

Netflix currently has no plans to charge for the game, according to someone familiar with the issue. The idea is to showcase options along with current fares: movies, TV shows and documentaries directed to approximately 204 million members in more than 190 countries.

Still, it’s a daunting task. Wedbush Securities Inc, famous for being bearish on Netflix. Analyst Michael Pachter was particularly critical of this idea.

According to Pachter, Mike Verdu, the executive responsible for leading the effort, has quadrupled in the last decade before moving to Netflix. He also said Netflix’s management wasn’t educated about the video game business.

“They aren’t going to succeed,” Pactor said in an interview. “They spend hundreds of millions of dollars, put a tail between their legs and fold it gently.”

Of course, Pachter was wrong about Netflix before. Even if Netflix came to dominate the streaming industry, he recommended selling stock for the past decade.

But he has many companions to be skeptical of the game’s movements.

One problem is that Netflix lacks the infrastructure needed to support so-called AAA games. This is an industry term for top-notch titles with the best graphics. According to the IDC word, such games require low latency. Netflix may partner with cloud providers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Google. Both are competing for game advancement, but it can be very expensive, he said.

Mobile games

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Canterman, Netflix has the potential to compete more effectively in mobile games. After all, many Netflix subscribers, especially in Asia, are already using this service on their mobile phones. Netflix can also use its intellectual property (for example, “Stranger Things”) to provide games that people can recognize.

In that scenario, “Netflix can emerge as a fighting force,” Kanterman said in a memo.

But most people who want to play mobile games can already find more types of games on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Pachter said.

Bernstein analysts Todd Juenger and Gini Zhang said in a note that Netflix is ​​”slimy” about entering the game. This is because it means less focus on the core business. They are worried about being distracted.

“If Netflix launches its own video game, it’s hard to imagine that most of the company’s energy will focus on the success of its new, different, exciting ones (of employees who aren’t involved in it). Even in the meantime), “according to the memo. It’s also unclear how the company can leverage video game content without raising prices, potentially alienating some users who don’t want to pay extra, they said. Stated.

Interactive show

What makes more sense is that Netflix will develop additional interactive TV shows. It sits somewhere between traditional video and video games. Netflix and Facebook Inc. With such shows already available on platforms such as, people can vote for the direction of the story.

“Movie companies that tried to make video games generally failed, and video game companies that tried to make movies generally failed,” Ward said. Still, “there are new midpoints that may emerge in the next decade.”

He said it might change the equation. “My intuition tells me that these people are working on something.”

Having talked about Fortnite as a competitor for a long time, Netflix believes that a corps of loyal users can avoid the fate of other failed game efforts.

According to Bernstein analysts, “for its honor, Netflix has always misunderstood the aspect of choosing a risk that is too fast and too bold, rather than a risk that is too slow and too safe.” “If you think about it later, 10 years from now, this idea will look easy.”

— With the support of Lucas Shaw and Mark Gurman

Before coming here, it’s in the Bloomberg terminal.

learn more

