Innovation and Government: IoT ideological leaders say “smart city” initiatives drive growth





RALEIGH – A new $ 2 million Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure project is currently underway in the town of Cary. This is the latest example of North Carolina’s local government driving innovation for residents, employees, and visitors.

Prior to the RIoT Your Reality Augmented Reality Challenge on July 27, WRAL TechWire spoke with RIoT Executive Director Tom Snyder about Cary’s latest “smart city” project.

“This is another example of how Cary is open to the world for business, innovation and public-private partnerships,” said Raleigh-based Internet of Things user group and technology organization in a fast-growing region. Snyder said: The latest Cary innovation project. “This allows other entrepreneurs and innovators to establish a business in the region. It is not only a technological advance, but also an important element of economic development.”

Also, as cities step up their efforts to adopt technology for development and services, more projects are expected, not just Cary. (See, for example, Raleigh’s Smart City Initiative.)

In fact, both Cary and the City of Raleigh are challenging the NCRIoT community to consider developing augmented reality solutions that could become new urban services and municipal programs.

The RIoT Your Reality Augmented Reality Challenge awards $ 34,000 and RIoT Accelerator Spot to the winning team to build its concept. The city is a potential customer. Here’s an interview with WRAL TechWire reporters Jason Parker and Snyder:

Keep that green light: Cary’s new smart city project includes wireless control of traffic lights

Will this $ 2 million project in the town of Cary be a model for other towns and cities in North Carolina because it involves traffic and mobility patterns?

Cary has a history of experimenting with and early adopting new technologies. A few years ago, Cary built a central government campus into an IoT testbed, essentially building an open interface for smart city providers and startups to pilot solutions in town. This has been very successful and we have already seen other communities across the United States copy Cary’s strategy. This new project is very similar and is an extension of its philosophy.

Tom Snyder: The next step in smart city technology and partnerships where cities discuss “smart”

What challenges may arise in Cary and elsewhere that need to be overcome?

The advantage of leading and early adoption is that it provides a seat for defining what adjustments and improvements will be made as new technologies mature. If you wait and follow the market in the future, you need to accept that someone else has decided for you. There are always unforeseen challenges in new initiatives, but I commend Cary for his influence and position in early learning. When the pilot study scales up to a city-wide deployment, it will pay dividends in the future.

Tom Snyder: Augmented Reality Entrepreneurs Can Help Cities Solve Problems

What are the benefits to residents and visitors of completing this IoT project? And how will life and experiences in the town change?

This is another example of how Cary is open to business, innovation and public-private partnerships to the world. This leads to other entrepreneurs and innovators wanting to establish a business in the region. It is not only a technological advance, but also an important element of economic development.

The benefits clearly outweigh the risks. Of course, I’m prejudiced as an advocate of the IoT and data economy. But in reality, technological advances will influence the economy and the way we live. This has been proven throughout history.

Change is difficult and difficult. There are unpredictable setbacks along the way. However, those who embrace the change and experiment will experience far less pain at the front end than those who work to avoid it.

Industries that do not adopt new technologies will soon disappear. Unmodernized towns and cities are less attractive to businesses and endanger their future tax base. Now it would be better to welcome these future industries.

