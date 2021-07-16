AMD’s most affordable Zen3 CPU, the Ryzen 5 5600X, has dropped to $ 280





Currently, the Ryzen 55600X is AMD’s cheapest desktop processor in the Zen 3 family, and it’s even cheaper. You can buy it from Antonline (via the site’s eBay account) for $ 279.99.

This is by no means a big discount, but until recently, this chip was most often sold for a list price of $ 299.99. Depending on the vendor, Antonline will charge $ 319.99 if you purchase directly from the website instead of an eBay auction.

Great gaming CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 6 cores, 12 threads | 3.7GHz ~ 4.6GHz | $ 299.99 $ 279.99 on Antonline ($ 20 savings via eBay) The cheapest Zen 3 CPU for desktops is now a bit more affordable. This is a great chip for gaming and is the only Zen 3 processor bundled with the cooler.

Let’s talk about specs. The Ryzen 5 5600X has 6 cores and 12 threads, runs from 3.7GHz (base) to 4.6GHz (maximum boost), and has a 32MB L3 cache. And because it’s a Zen 3 CPU, you can access PCI Express 4.0 connections (on supported platforms) to get the most out of the fastest and fastest SSDs, offering speeds up to about 7,000MB / s. I can do it.

So what are you missing by not choosing a Zen 3 CPU with a lot of cores and threads? In games, this is not one of the best CPUs for games. As emphasized in the review, that’s where the 5600X really shines. In most cases, the performance of the game is comparable to the Ryzen 7 5800X, and even the Ryzen 9 5950X if everything else is equal (with some exceptions, of course).

More meaningful benefits from using additional cores and threads are tasks such as 3D rendering, video encoding, and streaming. However, if you are strictly interested in the game, this is a great chip. It is also the only Zen 3 processor bundled with a cooler and will be added to the value proposition.

