Nintendo gets a second chance to disappoint The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword





Hello everyone. This is Jason. Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is widely regarded as one of the best video games ever made. But the Legend of Zelda franchise also failed. Today, Nintendo wants to convince gamers to rethink one title that has been getting bad rap in recent years.

To celebrate Zelda’s 35th anniversary, Japanese game developers are releasing The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, an original remake of 2011 with updated graphics and features for the Portable Nintendo Switch. Another chance to dive into a series that has become famous for its gameplay, music and adventurous spirit.

For Nintendo fans, the release of a new Zelda game has always been a celebration. However, as Skyward Sword is polarized among gamers, the reaction to this is mixed.

When first launched on the Nintendo Wii, Skyward Sword was praised by critics for its story and mood. Like the previous Zelda game, Skyward Sword put you in an elf floppy green shoe named Link. He saves the eponymous Princess Zelda, collects items, and solves puzzles.

However, a few weeks after Skyward’s release, fans began complaining that the game was padded, stylized, and the tutorial felt slow. Few expeditions of the Hyrule Kingdom have come to be loved by players. Some experts have declared that this indicates Zelda’s death and the series is too old to continue.

Despite Wii being Nintendo’s best-selling console in history, the game continued to sell about 3.5 million copies, less than most previous entries in the Zelda series.

Of course, not everything was lost. The Zelda team reinvented the Zelda series in 2017 and responded to criticism with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which sold 22 million astronomical copies.

Now, both old and new Zelda fans will have the opportunity to reassess the position of the Skyward Sword in the series. There are many changes to this remake of the game. As a starting point, instead of swinging your arm in the air, you can use the Nintendo Switch joystick to play without motion control. Significant changes have also been made to the game flow, including controllable cameras and skippable tutorials.

With this HD remake, Nintendo has a rare chance to rewrite history. However, what the story says has not yet been determined. Will people fall in love with this new and improved Skyward Sword? Or does this re-release remind us that the series has improved much since then?

By the way, this is my last full charge entry before I started my newsletter, GameOn next week. You can sign up now from this link. See you! — Jason Schreier

If you read one thing

Google says: Go back to the office. Google software engineers say the pandemic feels as productive as working from home, just as it was before working in the office. But tech giants stick to plans to bring most employees back to the office this fall, as it’s better to be with them “when you need that spark because there’s something in the innovative job”. I am.

And this is what you need to know in Global Technology News

Nintendo’s Switch has new rivals. Valve has announced a portable gaming device called Steam Deck. It looks like a switch, but it has all the game power of a PC or console. The Steam deck will be available from $ 400 in December. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was played in a promotional video, a game that Switch couldn’t.

Facebook and Twitter have worked to eliminate offensive and malicious expressions, but have been unable to suppress racist remarks in the form of emoji aimed at black British soccer stars. The message to the three British players included monkey and banana emoji.

Facebook struggled to increase the female share of its employees last year as social media giants stepped up their hiring in tech areas with wide gender inequality. By the end of June, Facebook women accounted for 36.7% of the workforce, down 0.3 points year-on-year, according to the Annual Diversity Report released Thursday.

