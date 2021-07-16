Google shows an impractical improvement in quantum error correction, but it works





Google has made significant progress in quantum computing error correction, even though the methods described in this week’s paper remain a bit far from real-world applications.

In December 2019, Google claimed quantum supremacy when the 54-qubit processor Sycamore completed its task in 200 seconds. The search giant said it would take 10,000 years for a classic computer to complete. This claim was then fiercely contested by IBM, but that’s another story.

[It is] Demonstration of a method that one day can be used to create a good system for quantum computing error correction.Not yet an effective system for error correction itself

Qubits are quanta equivalent to traditional computational bits. Each cubit can be 0 and 1 as in classic computing, but it can also be both 0 and 1 at the same time. The mixed state is known as “superimposition”. Theoretically, the addition of qubits increases the power of the quantum computer exponentially, increasing by 2n. Where n is the number of qubits.

Now, in reality, it is difficult to exaggerate exactly how heavy the word “theoretically” is lifted in that last sentence.

Qubits are known to be unstable and susceptible to slight environmental interference, but the amount of error that instability causes is also difficult to understand. Traditional computers are also error prone, but we explain the error by making a copy of the bits and performing the comparison.

Looking inside Cubit, as quantum mechanics pioneer Erwin Schrdinger imagined when trying to assess the true health of a cat when randomly exposed to life-threatening quantum events in a box. Is impossible.

Google’s approach to this problem is to create a parallel set of qubits and “entangled” qubits that perform calculations using one of the other strange phenomena of quantum mechanics.

An array of physical qubits was previously used to represent a single “logical qubit”, but this is the first time it has been used to calculate errors. The chocolate factory setup uses 5 to 21 physical qubits to represent logical qubits, and in some post-classical computing, per additional physical qubit, according to a paper published this week in Nature. It was found that the error rate decreased exponentially. .. We were also able to show that error suppression was stable over 50 rounds of correction.

So far, it’s very good, but experiments by Google research scientist Julian Kelly and his team can someday be used to create a good system for error correction in quantum computing. It was a demonstration of. It is not yet an effective system for error correction itself.

One of the problems, Martin Reynolds, Gartner’s prominent vice president, is scale. This paper suggests that a practical quantum computer may require 1,000 to 10,000 error-correcting qubits per logical qubit.

“You can see that there is no scale, but the fact that they are doing it shows that it is working,” he told the register.

Researchers, on the other hand, need to improve the quality of qubit stability in order to reach a viable machine.

“They are working on really bad qubits. These early qubits aren’t enough. At least in terms of noise and stability to do the kind of error correction we’re doing. It needs to be 10 times better, but placing the pieces in this puzzle is a really good sign, “Reynolds said.

Kuan Yen Tan, CTO co-founder of quantum computing company IQM, said: Milestones showing that proof of principle works Now you need to scale it up and scaling is a huge challenge: it’s not trivial: in the millions to do error correction Thousands of qubits are needed, if not nonetheless, a huge technical gap that must be overcome. “

But these are not the only remaining challenges. Google’s error correction approach uses a traditional computer to run the algorithm on a quantum processor and then uses data from physical qubits to identify potential errors.

The next step is to make error correction on the fly. According to Kuan, Google’s experiments rely on a set of classical controls in detecting errors, which “really, really takes a long time.”

“Then you need to go back to Cubit and say” OK “. At that point you need to fix the error. The error is already different. I think that’s the bottleneck at the moment of the experiment, “he said.

Nonetheless, Google’s authors argue in peer-reviewed studies that their results suggest that quantum error correction may succeed in keeping errors under control. This approach has not yet reached the error rate threshold required to realize the potential of quantum computing, but the study suggests that Google’s Sycamore processor architecture may be close to this threshold. The researchers said it shows that there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/07/16/google_quantum_error_correction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos