Valve steam deck does not compete with Nintendo Switch

Please let me know if you have heard this. The game will be announced. For example, indie games. Only for PC, it looks promising. Then, out of nowhere, the eternal question: when does it come out on Switch?

Certainly, some people may buy a cool game twice. But it’s just as common for people to refrain from buying certain games until it lands on quirky Nintendo hardware. I did that for sure, and I can think of some examples where I chose to wait for the Nintendo version instead of spending twice as much money.

In late July, Valve threw a wrench into the ongoing dilemma. Steam Deck and Valve use portable gaming devices, so you can not only play games on the go. According to the specifications released by Valve, you can actually run demanding PC games that Switch cannot handle. They will probably drain your SteamDecks battery pretty quickly and you may have to play at a lower frame rate. But still, it’s feasible.

It’s easy to see and go, shit, there’s Nintendo’s biggest advantage system that allows you to play your favorite indie games anytime, anywhere. But this take ignores viewers playing in this hardware battle, if not a broader video game outlook.

Switch decks approved by the valve itself are expensive. The first model costs $ 400, which is even higher if you need faster, higher capacity internal storage. Given the surge in size of major video games these days, especially PCs, you may need the maximum capacity possible. But would the average person actually spend over $ 650 on the best version of a Steam deck? I doubt it. You can’t even play Animal Crossing *. That seems to be half the reason most people get the switch first.

The fact is that SteamDeck and Nintendo Switch are chasing completely different consumers. The Steam deck seems to be aimed at hardcore gamers who have already purchased a library of games on the Valves platform. It seems unlikely that someone will buy the deck themselves without an existing Steam account. In other words, given the price, it’s an additional piece of equipment, and it’s a luxury. Steam decks seem to be more for early adopters who already have cash devoted to the Valves platform rather than waiting for the Switch version crowd of Ill.

Switches, on the other hand, are often used as the primary console or as a complementary device to other video game consoles. In contrast to competitors, the first-party games developed by Nintendo are still exclusively for Japanese companies. There is no other way to play a particular iconic Nintendo franchise. And given the popularity of Switch, much of the world already has portable game consoles. Most of those people probably don’t intend to spend a significant portion of their salary on another device that does more or less the same thing they already have.

For these people, the lack of Hongkin size, added weight, and color options can make the deck less attractive when compared to the cheerful and lighter Switch and Switch Lite. And since the $ 200 Switch Lite costs only half the cost of a deck, what do you think the average person would do?

But even among so-called hardcore gamers, the chances of SteamDecks success are a bet. Today, with the advent of cloud streaming, you can play the latest video games on almost any device. For example, you can play Destiny 2 on your iPhone or tablet via Xbox Cloud Gaming, or pair via remote play. You may not even need a workaround for major games like Genshin Impact, which are already playable on mobile devices. Some technologies aren’t there yet, but we already live in a world with a wealth of portable gaming options at a lower price. Steam decks are facing a tough battle, and their track record isn’t always self-confident given the impressive lifespan of Valve hardware such as SteamLink and Steam Machines.

The comparison between the two is myopic. If anything, the two devices do not exist in the same orbit. To hear about Steam decks, you need to be somewhat connected to the world of video games, or at least interested in technology. Perhaps you appreciate and understand the processing power leap provided by the deck, or have a vested interest in niche PC games that never look at the console port. The deck’s Valves introductory video states that the device is designed for extended gameplay sessions. This sounds almost like playing at a rechargeable home.

The switch does not have these barriers. No specialized knowledge or interest is required. Also, you don’t need about the same amount of money to get started. Small pockets of downtime and many games designed to be played while commuting do not require dedicated time. Faced with the hard-to-find next-generation consoles, the Switch is now perhaps the most mainstream video gaming device outside of the phone. Can the hardware adjacent to expensive PC games really compete with it?

For some, Steam decks improve the need to wait months for the Switch to be released, and don’t worry about being forced to pay for the same thing twice. If you’re hungry for upgrades and tired of playing compromised games on Switch, you might skip the slightly disappointing OLED model and get a deck instead. Undoubtedly, some confused grandparents may avoid it altogether and mistakenly buy Elgatos Stream Deck for their poor and defenseless children.

But what are the more likely scenarios? The person who buys a steam deck is probably not the same person who is going to buy a Nintendo Switch.

