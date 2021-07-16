Doodle God Universe: You are the universe creator of this new Apple Arcade game





Build the world with Doodle God Universe by combining various elements.

Apple

Launched by JoyBits in 2010, Doodle God has added a puzzle game spin to the world-building genre. Doodle God has expanded into a series that includes titles such as Doodle Devil, Doodle Mafia, and Doodle Farm. On Friday, Doodle God Universe participated in a wide range of Apple Arcade games.

At Doodle God Universe, you can combine various elements that start with only the earth, air, water, and fire to build new elements and items in the world through puzzles, and finally create your own universe and live in it. I will support you.

Doodle God Universe should be familiar to anyone who has played the game before, but Paul, a JoyBits brand evangelist who prefers to use only his name, is in many ways entirely new. Say it’s a game. Doodle God Universe sports game pace and difficulty changes, as well as the latest redrawn element icons, 3D scenes and other reactions.

“Usability and speed are very important to modern gamers. Thanks to modern animations of all the actions the player takes, a minimalist UI style that enhances usability, and a dynamic scoring system that inspires the look. So you can feel it at Doodle God Universe, for a new reaction, “Paul told CNET in an email. “The game is currently adapted to the style and logic of a particular player.”

Combining certain elements can even bring the game to life.

Apple

According to Paul, the Doodle God series is an A + B = C style game. Games such as Triple Town, 2048, and Little Alchemy have a similar mechanism of combining existing elements to create new ones. For example, the official trailer for the game shows that the combination of birds and fire produces a phoenix. Doodle God’s unique content, quests, puzzles, mini-games, and art set it apart from variations and clones, Paul says.

The game is also backed by new Apple hardware such as the 5G and A14 Bionic chips.

“With the power of all the latest Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and many great technologies such as Metal integrated with Unity3D, we can implement all the boldest game design and visual ideas. “I did,” Paul said.

Creative and chaotic

World-building games such as Minecraft, Stardew Valley, Terraria, and The Sims have provided gamers with hours of entertainment. Like the game that builds the whole world, Paul says Doodle God Universe is about exploring and searching for new and unexpected things.

“World-building games can be fascinating for a very long time, and many players want to” reread “Doodle God over and over again like a good book,” Paul said. Stated. “And in a complete blockade situation where people almost always spend their time at home, what’s better than rereading your favorite book and looking at it again? [your] Would you like to recreate the world on your favorite TV show or Doodle God Universe? “

To enjoy the game the most, players with the Doodle God Universe must accept the experiment, Paul says. Doodle God Universe rewards curiosity.

Create the universe by creating volcanoes, trees, metals, storms, animals and more.

Apple

“Use your imagination to make creativity your engine,” Paul said. “And there are no special patterns when playing the game. You can use logic or combine elements in a chaotic manner.”

With the launch of Doodle God Universe, Angry Birds Reloaded, and Alto’s Odyssey, Apple Arcade is approaching 200 games.

If you’re interested in trying out Apple Arcade, you can buy a new device and try out Apple Arcade for free for three months. If you are signing up for the first time, you can try it for free for a month. Open the App Store and tap the small joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Another option is the Apple One subscription bundle launched last year. With Apple One, you can get up to six Apple subscription services, including Apple Arcade, at one price, easily and affordably. More recently, the service has partnered with Verizon to offer a one-year free subscription with an unlimited plan.

For more information, make sure Apple Arcade is still offering for casual gamers and call it Apple Arcade 2.0 with 32 new games, NBA 2K21, Fantasian, and Classic Reboot.

