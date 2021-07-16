Xbox Boss wants to save the game, but Game Pass doesn’t help





Photo: Frederick J Brown (Getty Images)

In a recent Kinda Funny interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked about saving the game. We really hope that the water of the industry will gather and help preserve the history of the game. That way, you won’t be able to go back.

Spencer launched the Paley Centerswork using an archive of television shows, saying: As an industry, we would appreciate it if you could come together to preserve the history of the industry. He took us to today’s place.

Cool, same! Just hrm.

From Netflix to Disney Plus, Spotify to Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Pass, the rise of subscription services over the last decade has been driven by value and convenience. These giants have rightly thought that people are willing to pay a small amount each month for many things, rather than spending a lot to own one thing once in a while.

However, there is a price to pay for its convenience. Ownership. The purchase of cartridges, CDs and DVDs was (relatively) expensive compared to the cost of the subscription, but once purchased, it was at least owned. And since it exists today without its ownership, there is little game preservation.

All the containers found in mom’s attic, all the piles of PS2 games in the closet box, all the bundles of 3.5-inch discs on the shelves, that’s great for people like the Game Preservation Society It’s the way I was able to work. Because people owned those games, they were able to hold them, and most importantly, they were able to transfer ownership of them.

G / O media may receive fees

Subscription services strip this notion. Once you sign up for Disney Plus and have access to all Star Wars movies and Pixar shorts, you’ll have access to them, but only while you’re paying for them, and Disney is still appropriate. Only if (or legally) it is determined to be. (Can) provide them.

The Xbox Game Pass is no exception. You pay for it, you can play a lot of games, sometimes new ones appear, sometimes old ones disappear. Its popularity is exploding for exactly the same reason that services like Netflix have exploded. Video games are expensive, so there are a lot of things people want to play, and people are better off paying $ 10-15 a month to access hundreds of games. You pay $ 50 each time for just one.

At the time of posting this service, the number of users exceeded 23 million, up from 10 million in April 2020. These are transformative growth levels that could completely change almost every aspect of the video game industry, from how games are manufactured to how they are sold, budgeted and paid.

I think Spencer is talking here on a personal level. He wants the industry itself to work in some way to help preserve the game. This could even be read as allowing the Game Pass to change the world, just as Netflix and Spotify have radically changed the industry. As a result, publishers need to counteract it, with preservation in mind.

It’s cool, but it still lacks the big picture. You can’t spearhead a movement that contributes to the erosion of the idea of ​​ownership of things itself, and also says you’re interested in preserving the game! No industry can trust to protect themselves from the inside (what do they choose? Exclude the bad ones?), And it works together to get cross-play right. We assume that the video game business, which can’t even manage it, can even manage it. The scale of collaboration in the first place. In fact, as more people move to the Game Pass, they buy less games, spend more time buying games, and the more influential their ideas are, the fewer games they sell and the fewer games they sell. People actually own it.

Given how many people are still buying the game, which may be alarming to you, but who is already buying the CD? And the way things are going, you won’t buy a DVD for much longer.

Moreover, everything I said is related to the ownership of the disc itself. There are other challenges related to storing the latest games related to the Game Pass, but executives (such as Spencer) are responsible for online DRM, digital sales, and reliance on servers that will eventually be shut down. These things do not make it impossible to save the game, but it makes saving the game even more difficult. So even if we all still buy discs from GameStop, saving is an even bigger challenge. You have to face it, and an attack on ownership itself is like fighting a war on two fronts.

This is not a complete critique of the Game Pass, or the entire subscription service (or at least Spencer talking about this). My Spotify subscription is much happier than I’ve ever purchased. Real pirated CDs and TV services like Netflix and Amazon Prime were far more improvements than the trash we were seeing on TV. I know there are compromises and shortcomings here, I know them, and I am willing to accept them in the name of value and convenience.

Like tens of millions of people using the Xbox Game Pass. Know when you’re using it, and despite Phil Spencer’s best hopes, you’re participating in an exercise that has its own shortcomings, it’s another medium Some are shared with, others are unique, such as saving video games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/xbox-boss-wants-to-preserve-games-while-threatening-gam-1847303582 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos