Vass Bednar: France buys Google for € 500 million, in stark contrast to Canada’s self-satisfying competition policy

Earlier this week, Francis’ Autorit de la concurrence told Google 500 million for failing in good faith negotiations with a French publisher as part of an ongoing debate over payments for news article distribution. I have fined the euro.

Canada tends to enthusiastically import policy interventions from the United States and the EU, but tech giants now don’t have to pay to distribute news articles to publishers, so competition regulators in the country have fined this. It will not be reflected with its own fine. However, the Prime Minister’s Office has suggested that in the near future it may reflect the laws of Australia’s News Media Negotiations Act, which will force payments for news businesses that display content on search engines and social media.

Apart from its provocative pledge, if competition policy is fined for complacency, Canada will have to pay it.

Tentatively, Facebook and Google have moved forward with policy blanks and have initially reached an initial agreement with some publishers in the absence of formal regulations requiring publishers to indemnify digital distribution of content. Facebook pays 14 publishers under the News Innovation Testing Program, and Google recently announced a Canadian partner in the News Showcase program, which The Logic called a series of side deals. It remains to be seen whether the federal government will introduce regulations to formalize and make these payment contracts more popular. It is also unclear whether France can actually collect fines, which could be a compelling reason for Canada to move more slowly and not endanger the perceived authority of the state.

Canada is more cautious when it comes to renegotiating its relationship with the state’s largest tech company. Canada remains an outlier in the international competitive environment in terms of financing, mission and authority, which brings decision makers more accountability to the business model of large tech companies using other policy tools. It does not mean that you are not making an effort.

Opinion: Why Canada’s Toothless Competition Bureau Can’t Chase Big Tech Opinion: Creating a More Competitive Country

Canada’s Big Tech Agenda spares no effort in competitive policy traditional toolkits, focusing on taxation (GST / HST updates for digital economy business) and forcing investment in Canadian content creators (Bill C) -10: Amendments to the Broadcasting Act and other legislation that has relevant consequences), new privacy and consumer protection legislation (Bill C-11: Consumer Privacy Protection Act and Personal Information and Data Protection Court Act) And the resulting amendments related to other laws), and the long-awaited online harm bill. In this way, instead of mimicking the sophisticated antitrust cases being tested elsewhere, it unleashes the ability to generate revenue from some of the largest tech companies, while at the same time modifying their algorithmic structure. Is trying to motivate you to defend Canadian content.

This broader view is consistent with our country’s implicit attitude towards competition that empowers the rapid growth of Canadian companies (creators on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Netflix in this case).

Although there are many characteristics that distinguish the authority and scope of the bureau from its international peers, Canada is likely to address potential competitive reforms by an unappointed data commissioner in privacy and data management. The fact that we are consciously separated from our concerns is strategically important. The competition bureau has not yet shown a willingness to intervene in the digital market. It is possible that our country has assigned the responsibility to protect consumers to the Privacy Commissioner, avoiding duplication with future amendments to the law.

Ultimately, a large fine, such as that given by France, only tests the state’s ability to collect fines from tech giants. Shows whether violations of various regulatory regimes have a real financial impact. As Canada is a potential follower in this area, consumers may benefit from the spillover of major antitrust decisions elsewhere without spending money on duplicate research. ..

If anything, imitating the ongoing antitrust proceedings will force us to consider the competitive reality of Canadian digital companies. Loblaws’ ability to prioritize its products over rivals in search, and whether it is anti-competitive to force developers to charge merchants in the Shopify App store to use the Shopifys Billing API. It’s not clear if you’re ready to equate the business tactics of a local company with the business tactics of a large tech company.

Meanwhile, tech giants are faced with a patchwork of proposed regimes that challenge business structures and practices in a myriad of ways. Companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook are also being challenged by the European Union and are working on several state-led interventions in the United States. The Competition Bureau may have carefully digested these proposals prior to the long-awaited review of competition law, which is still in the realm of potential.

Despite the absence of legislative changes, some promising steps have been taken by our Competition Bureau to develop the country’s approach. Canada is funding the OECD Comprehensive Gender Competition Policy Project to explore how gender lenses can help achieve more effective competition policy. Last summer, the agency also launched market research on the Canadian healthcare sector, with a focus on Canadians’ access to virtual healthcare products and services.

With the full scope of Canada’s digital policy agenda not yet seen, momentum is gaining momentum towards modernizing competition. Thousands have signed an online petition asking the federal government to dismiss the CRTC on Internet pricing. It may be convenient for Canadian decision makers to delay competitive reform, but this evasion becomes infeasible day by day.

Vass Bednar is the Secretary-General of McMaster University, Master of Public Policy in Digital Society Programs.

