Etna’s former industrial space becomes “Techflex” Hub 51 Bridge Street





The former steel pipe manufacturing space in Etna will be a “Techflex” hub called 51 Bridge Street, developer AM Group announced Thursday.

Scott Walkowitz, a partner of the AM Group, said: “For generations, innovators and entrepreneurs have built the infrastructure that others can use to build the future of Mount Etna.”

The Newyork-based AM Group is involved in the development of two other Pittsburgh. The 1520 Smallman and Matthew’s loft condo on the South Side are located on the grounds of a former Holy warehouse in the Strip area.

At 51 Bridge Street, developers aim to offer both traditional office and work equipment areas to market suitable locations for assembly, R & D, robotics, and AI.

Construction is expected to be completed within a year. Potential tenants are touring the site, but no commitments have been made, according to Wolkowitz.

The AM Group has partnered with the Shaler Area School District to educate students on how buildings are being refurbished using sustainable practices.

“As a school district, we are always looking for opportunities for these partnerships,” said Sean Aiken, director of the Shaler Area School District. “They are an essential learning opportunity for our students. It’s very exciting to see.”

Through the partnership, Aiken hopes that robotics programs and sustainability classes will be incorporated into the school district to “inspire interests and passions that may be career opportunities” for students.

Local civil servants who spoke at the event included Senator Lindsey Williams, D-West View, Mayor of Etna Thomas Rangers, and Allegheny County administrator Rich Fitzgerald.

“Etona is changing,” Fitzgerald said. “The character is still here. I’m excited that all these new young people have discovered Etna and moved in to do this.”

