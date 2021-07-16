Chrome OS 91 performance issues reported by some users





If your Chromebook suddenly feels slow lately, it’s not your fault. The latest Chrome OS update v91 seems to be causing performance issues for some users.

Update 7/16: Finally, everything seems to have been patched. Google will bring Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.147 back into production on July 14th, at which point it should be widely deployed. The company hasn’t announced the return of the update yet, but Chrome Unboxed staff have tested the update on previously affected machines and haven’t reported any issues so far.

The original article is:

Chrome OS 91.0.4472.147 is the latest version released on the stable channel used by most Chromebook owners, but it has the annoying side effect of performance issues. Reddit users first identified this issue, and since then it has taken up some comments about the Chromium bug tracker. One user reports on the thread.

After last night’s update, there was a very terrible delay in the Chrome browser. Currently, almost all websites are terribly behind. I did a full power wash and disabled all extensions. Still terrible.

What exactly is the problem? Chrome OS 91 seems to be slowing down performance by overworking the CPU. One user found that CPU utilization often reached up to 100% and clock speeds also dropped to 0.80GHz. This is just a small part of the power available on modern Chromebooks. After updating the machine, the problem is clearly noticeable “immediately”. However, not all devices seem to be affected. Android police point out that most reports come from “hatch” and “groan” boards, including Chromebooks with 10th generation Intel chips and some AMD models.

If you’re not already using Chrome OS 91, we recommend that you suspend updates until Google fixes or at least approves these performance issues. If you are already affected, it may be helpful to temporarily switch to the beta channel. However, please press Alt + Shift + i to send feedback to Google before switching.

Update 7/8: Google pulled this update from a stable channel and reverted users to 91.0.4472.81 or v91.0.4472.114 (checked both numbers from different sources). Google has not yet publicly approved rollbacks.

In particular, this return can come at the expense of proper functioning of Linux features. Some users may find it impossible to run Linux with this release, but Kyle Bradshaw points out that similar issues have plagued Canary machines for some time. Linux. These latest findings may be just an extension of the problem, but it’s not entirely clear at this time.

Chrome OS Details:

