Google Maps users say it offers a “potentially deadly” route on the highest mountains in the UK





(CNN) Hikers trying to climb the highest mountains in Scotland and other peaks in the region are being sent from Google Maps to “potentially deadly” routes, mountaineering organizations in the region said. I’m warning you.

John Muir Trust said Thursday that increasing the number of people climbing Ben Nevis using Google Maps risks taking routes that are “extremely dangerous even for experienced climbers.”

A popular tourist destination, Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in the British Isles at an altitude of 1,345 meters (4,413 feet). Thousands of people climb the mountain each year, but climbing the summit is not without danger, and deaths have been recorded in the mountains as recently as this year.

“The problem is that Google Maps directs some visitors to the Upper Falls parking lot, which is probably the closest to the summit,” said Nathan Berry, Conservation Officer of John Muir Trust’s Nevis, in a statement. Because it’s a parking lot. “

Climbing in Scotland warns of “dangerous” routes up Mount Ben Nevis.

Google / Mountaineering Scotland

The “dangerous” route shown in An Teallach, as explained by Mountaineering Scotland.

Google / Mountaineering Scotland

“But we often come across groups of inexperienced pedestrians heading to Steel Falls and the southern slopes of Ben Nevis, believing that this is not the correct route, but the route to the summit,” Berry added. ..

Mountaineering Scotland also warned that the route proposed by Google Maps was “potentially deadly.”

Heather Morning, Mountain Safety Advisor in Mountaineering Scotland, said in a statement, “For those unfamiliar with mountain walking, checking Google Maps for directions to the selected mountain seems perfectly logical. “.

“But if you enter Bennevis and click the” car “icon, a map of the route will pop up and you will be taken to the parking lot at Glennevis’s head. After that, a dotted line will be displayed indicating the route to the summit. .. ”

“Even the most experienced mountaineers will find it difficult to follow this route,” said Morning. The line is very steep, rocky, through roadless terrain, and has good visibility but is safe. It will be hard to find. Adding low clouds and rain, the proposed Google line is potentially deadly. “

On the cliff

She added that Google Maps suggested other routes that would lead users to “life-threatening terrain” when trying to navigate other high peaks in the country, including 1,062 meters of Anterach.

“In the case of An Teallach in the northwest, a’walking’route was entered into the search engine and the route provided would take people to the top of the cliff,” she warned.

“Recently, it’s easy to think that all the information on the Internet is good, correct, up-to-date and safe. Sadly, experience has shown that it wasn’t, and recently the following route was downloaded: The Internet has caused injuries and exacerbations. “

Mountaineering Scotland said the organization wanted to consult with Google to remove the “life-threatening” route, adding that John Muir’s appeal to Google was unanswered.

A Google spokesperson told CNN that the company is investigating complaints.

“We have created Google Maps with safety and reliability in mind and are working quickly to investigate routing issues in and around Ben Nevis,” a spokeswoman said in an email. It is stated in.

“In addition to updating maps with reliable data and high-resolution images, we recommend that local organizations provide geographic information about roads and routes through geographic data upload tools.”

