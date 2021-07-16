Amazon lowers prices for AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro





If you’re looking for the highest quality wireless earphones, don’t just look for headphone deals. Apple and Samsung are expanding their rivalry into this area, so you need to take advantage of AirPods trading and Samsung Galaxy Buds trading. These devices continue to raise the bar in terms of performance and functionality.

Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds aren’t cheap, but thankfully, retailers are offering discounts on certain models of wireless earphones. Amazon, a trusted source of such deals, is currently selling the Apple AirPods Pro for $ 52 off, lowering the price from the original $ 249 to $ 197, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at a discount of $ 30. It’s on sale and is lowering the price from the original price of $ 200 to $ 170.

Apple’s AirPods Pro is a wireless earphone that’s amazingly easy to pair with your iOS device. Simply open the charging case and hold it near your iPhone or iPad. After the initial pairing, it will connect automatically as soon as you remove it from the case. With Apple’s H1 chip, the digital assistant Siri is always listening, so just saying “Hey Siri” is very convenient for executing voice commands.

Comparing AirPods Pro and AirPods, a distinguishing feature of the more advanced versions of Apple’s wireless earphones is the water resistance of IPX4, which is enough to keep you safe from sweat and sudden rain during training. Improve fit with customizable silicone chips. Active noise cancellation that analyzes and blocks external noise using a combination of microphone and software.

AirPods Pro is one of the best earphones you can buy right now, especially for iPhone owners. However, Amazon offers a $ 52 discount, reducing the original price from $ 249 to $ 197, so you don’t have to pay the full amount. However, discounts on Apple products are always popular, so it’s unclear how long they will last in stock. If you want to take advantage of this special offer on AirPods Pro, hurry up.That as soon as possible[今すぐ購入]Click the button.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features active noise canceling with advanced intelligent audio pass-through capabilities. Press and hold either earphone to activate audio passthrough, lower the media you are listening to, and hear external noise. It also activates when the wireless earphones detect that you’re talking, so you don’t have to take them out when you need to talk to someone.

Comparing Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds Pro offers the best sound quality and comfort in addition to active noise cancellation. It is also IPX7 waterproof, preventing damage to your wireless earphones even when immersed for 30 minutes up to a depth of 3 feet.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the popular AirPods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the perfect option. What makes wireless earphones even more attractive is Amazon’s $ 30 discount. This will reduce the original price of $ 200 to just $ 170.If you don’t want to miss this special offer, the deal can disappear suddenly, so immediately[今すぐ購入]You need to click the button.

You may already be looking to buy an Apple AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but you may also be considering alternatives. Fortunately, there are many other offers from retailers. Here are some of the best headphone deals you can buy right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. Prices, details and availability of products and transactions in this post are subject to change at any time. Make sure they are still valid before you buy.

Digital Trends may earn commissions on products purchased through the link. This supports the work you do for your readers.

