Varcoe: Quest to grow more unicorns as the city progresses in the tech ranking





Breadcrumb Trail Link Columnist Business

As local governments aim to turn the city into a major league tech player, the challenge is how to continue the recent series of victories.

Article author:

Chris Barco Calgary Herald A halo around the sun shines above the skyscrapers of downtown Calgary.Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Article content

Calgary’s original unicorn, but it’s not the only one.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As local governments aim to turn the city into a major league tech player, the challenge is to continue the recent series of victories and follow the path of Morgan Stanley’s Shareworks to become a $ 1 billion company. It’s a way to grow more companies.

Founded in 1999 as Solium Capital, the Calgary-based company gained a rare unicorn status in the sector after being acquired by Morgan Stanley for $ 1.1 billion in 2019.

Shareworks continues to be city-based, expanding its online benefits platform and equity plan management services and technology. Over the last two years, the local workforce has increased by 50% to over 750.

We aim to continue to grow as the company searches to find the right talented workers.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In an interview on Thursday, former Sorium CEO Marcos Lopez, now Managing Director of Shareworks and co-head of Morgan Stanley Atwork, said in addition to 35 more open positions across other divisions, now 60. We continue to adopt open tech positions.

We can attract extraordinary talent based on the extraordinary quality of life we ​​have. .. .. (But) It’s hard to find a good technician. Its very competitive. It’s not a Calgary issue, it’s a global issue.

The recent successes of companies such as Shareworks, Benevity, RS Energy Group and Parvus Therapeutics have all achieved a $ 1 billion valuation over the last two years, demonstrating that tech companies can thrive in Calgary.

Success is related to many factors, including the ability to find and attract a team of talented employees.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to this week’s CBRE report, Calgary is rapidly rising in the top 50 rankings of Tech Talent cities in North America, and scorecards are based on the ability of the community to grow and attract skilled workers.

Calgary was named the second fastest mover in this year’s survey, jumping six spots to 28th place. It is currently ranked behind Philadelphia and Charlotte, just in front of Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Brad Parry, interim president of Calgary’s Economic Development (CED), said Wednesday as a testament to the work done so far.

People are beginning to realize the wonderful things that are happening here.

Edmonton also joined the list for the first time this year, ranking 38th. Among Canada’s top cities, Toronto is fourth, Ottawa is tenth, and Vancouver is just behind the capital.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In Calgary, several technology companies such as Symend and Neo Financial expanded rapidly during the pandemic, and the international company Infosys Ltd. And Mphasis Ltd. Has gained recognition this year by setting up a shop in the city and announcing plans to hire a total of 1,500 tech companies. ..

It confirms exponential growth in Calgary’s technology space, Jobs and Economy Minister Doug Schweitzer said Thursday.

Here you have the opportunity to bring thousands of Alberts to work in the fields of innovation and technology.

According to a CBRE report, Calgary’s technology workforce has grown 18% over the past five years to over 46,000, with an average annual salary of about $ 96,000.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The survey examined 13 different categories to measure the depth, vitality, and attractiveness of companies seeking talent, such as graduation rates and pool sizes of technical workers.

Greg Kwon, CBRE Regional Managing Director of Alberta, said there is a big difference between the top 10 and 28th places, but the trend is heading in the right direction.

Taking a specific section of the technology business is the business related to clean energy. .. .. We can certainly be in the top 10 cities.

The report highlights one of the clear advantages of Calgary and Edmonton: low cost.

CBRE has a typical 500 tech company (leasing a 75,000-square-foot office) with annual labor and real estate spending from $ 68 million in the bright red Silicon Valley to $ 31 million in Waterloo, Ontario. I found that it would be in the range of. ..

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In Calgary, it cost $ 35.9 million, ranking 43rd in the city as a whole. Edmonton, on the other hand, was two down to $ 33.9 million.

However, this study highlights another lasting concern. It is a shortage of skilled workers in some major technical positions.

According to the report, the total number of computer engineering degrees completed in Calgary was 298, an increase of 63% between 2015 and 2019, while other technical engineering degrees decreased by 10% in the meantime.

You can do all the analysis and all the cost-benefit (research) needed to justify the move here, but if you don’t have someone to work for you, you’re not going to grow your business , Said Kwon.

Higher education institutions are working to address this issue, and they are adding training spots such as the establishment of the SAITs School for Advanced Digital Technology.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Jim Gibson, dean and veteran of Calgary’s tech community, says the gap between existing talent and where it needs to be reached isn’t really that big.

We’ve been talking with energy professionals, people with deep data experience, and highly talented engineering groups, but it doesn’t mean that you need a four-year degree to rethink yourself. There is none. We are not really that far.

Gibson said the city’s technology sector is gaining momentum and the development of marquee companies will be in line with Calgary’s growth trajectory.

Lopez sees the city’s economy as diversifying as more tech companies sprout in the community and take off.

And while there is competition for talented industry workers, success helps create more success.

Its flywheel effect. Therefore, when one company begins to generate the experience that its employees need to manage a high-growth business, that means that other companies will have access to that experience, Lopez added. ..

It all comes down to the talent you can create and begins to spin the flywheel.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

[email protected]

Ads to share this article on your social network

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your application.

You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.

I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/varcoe-quest-to-raise-more-unicorns-as-city-advances-in-tech-rankings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos