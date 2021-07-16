AMD Threadripper 5000 Zen 3 Chagall CPU may be available this fall with 64 heavy metal cores





We’re still waiting for AMD to announce the next-generation Ryzen Threadripper processor for enthusiasts, which raises questions, but has the company given up on the high-end desktop (HEDT) segment? Don’t worry, there are no signs of it. There are rumors that a Zen 3 based Threadripper CPU will arrive in November. Recall that in April, AMD was rumored to launch the Threadripper 5000 “Chagall” CPU in August. This can still occur from a deployment perspective, and actual availability is expected in the coming months. However, regardless of the exact time frame, the new Threadripper silicon seems to be in the immediate vicinity of the corner.

What can you expect? The biggest bullet point is the move to Zen 3. As we saw in AMD’s mainstream Ryzen 5000 series lineup, Zen 3 is a rugged architecture for games, productivity chores, content creation, and more. So it’s very exciting for Zen 3 to move to AMD’s next Threadripper stack.

As far as the leak and rumor scenes are concerned, one of the things I’m grateful for Moore’s Law is dead is that he sorts bullets by confidence level. As you can see in the slide above, AMD is confident that it will release a 64-core and 128-thread Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor later this year.

This is the best configuration for this round. In short, AMD will again limit the Threadripper lineup with 64 physical cores (similar to the Threadripper 3990X). Some people may be disappointed with the decision, but keep in mind that it is a lot of heavy metals. For comparison, AMD’s mainstream processor is the best with the 16-core / 32-thread Ryzen 9550X.

Chagall features quad-channel DDR4-3200 memory support and 64-lane PCI Express 4.0 traffic. On the other hand, there is also the Threadripper 5995WX, a Chagall Pro variant with the same number of cores and threads, but it supports 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory and 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 traffic. It will come early next year (January 2022, according to leakers have heard).

AMD also seems to be considering a variant of Chagall X3D. This is basically a version of Threadripper with a stacked 3D V cache, as AMD plans to add to mainstream desktop processors. It is based on Milan-X and is an existing TRX40 and TRX80 motherboard, depending on BIOS support. Finally, according to the latest Ryzen Threadripper rumors, AMD’s Threadripper CPU will never get stuck on 64 cores. Looking further, the Zen4 model pushes the ceiling up to a whopping 96 cores and 192 threads. That type of metal is so heavy that even Iron Maiden is impressed. I need patience, but I can’t wait. It won’t debut until sometime in 2023.

