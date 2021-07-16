Intel is rumored to be negotiating to buy chipmaker GlobalFoundries for $ 30 billion – TechCrunch





When it comes to M & A in the chip world, the number is by no means small. In 2020, four transactions involving chip companies totaled $ 106 billion, with NVidia acquiring ARM for $ 40 billion. One of the surprises from last year’s chip race M & A enthusiasm was that Intel was on the sidelines. That will change if GlobalFoundries realizes a rumored $ 30 billion deal that raises concerns about chip manufacturing.

Rumors were first reported by The Wall Street Journal yesterday.

Patrick Moorhead, founder and chief analyst at Moor Insight & Strategies, who closely watches the chips industry, says the acquisition of GlobalFoundries certainly makes sense for Intel. The company is currently pursuing a new strategy to manufacture and sell chips for others under Intel and CEO Pat Gelsinger, who joined in January to turn around flagging chip makers. ..

“GlobalFoundries has 5G RF, IoT, and automotive-specific technologies and processes. With GlobalFoundries, Intel has become what I call a” full stack provider “and can provide everything to our customers. Will be. This is in perfect agreement with IDM 2.0 (Intel’s chip manufacturing strategy), and without GlobalFoundries we would have Intel there many years ago, “Moorhead told TechCrunch.

It also has a pandemic and global supply chain impact, providing Intel with chip manufacturing facilities when there is a global chip shortage and huge demand for products from everywhere. Intel has already shown plans to spend more than $ 20 billion to build two fabs (chip manufacturing plants) in Arizona. Adding GlobalFoundries to these plans, if realized, will provide a wide range of manufacturing capabilities over the next few years, but will also require significant investments of tens of billions of dollars to reach them.

GlobalFoundries is a concern for global chip manufacturing based in the United States. The company spun off from Intel’s rival chip maker AMD in 2012 and is now owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government.

Investors seem to like the idea of ​​combining these two companies with Intel stock, which will increase by 1.59% at the time of issuance. It is important to note that this deal is still in the rumor stage and there is no definitive or final one yet. We will let you know if it changes.

